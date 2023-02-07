With 10 matches down, Norman High just needed to find some positives to take away from Tuesday’s Crosstown Clash.
The Tigers got what they needed early in the 175-pound weight class, when Noah Sanchez got an early takedown on Norman North’s Dayton Clarke. Sanchez held on to lead 6-3 heading into the second round and 9-3 heading into the final period.
Norman North hadn’t lost any matches up until that point. The Timberwolves, who lost last season’s Crosstown Clash to the Tigers, won each of the first eight matches of the night by pinfall.
Clarke battled back in the final minute, getting an escape and a takedown to cut into the deficit, but Sanchez held on for a 12-6 win.
It was one of just two matches that the Timberwolves lost in a dominant 60-21 win at their home dual with nine pins.
“They beat us last year, so it was kind of fun to blow them out this year,” Norman North head coach Justin DeAngelis said.
The Timberwolves opened up the match with a pin by Kyler Lester over Jake Parsons in the 113-division.
They followed that up with consecutive pins by Hayden Vickery, Austin Shelton, Kaden-Hawkins-Hinston, Matthew Revas, Cash Sessions, Wyatt Hutchins and Landon Hinchey to take a commanding 54-6 lead in the match with their lone loss coming by way of forfeit.
The momentum started shift, though, when Sanchez was able to pick up the Tigers’ first win of the night.
Max Cole moved up to the 190-division and gave the Tigers another win by forfeit. Lance Eubanks also moved up a division to wrestle at 215 and faced North’s Trey Nava.
Eubanks also got an early takedown and took a 4-2 lead into the second round. He extended his lead to 9-4 before pinning Nava midway through the second round.
“Noah going out there and wrestling the way he did, that definitely gave us a lot of confidence. He’s been wrestling hard here down the stretch and picking up a lot of good wins,” NHS head coach Forest Meyers said. “… All of those things were really big for us. Just not getting down on ourselves because we were down and continuing to wrestle hard and not giving up, that’s big for us.”
Norman North’s Logan Richards finished the Clash strong for the Timberwolves with a quick pin over Trace Cole. Richards led 6-1 with 45 seconds remaining before finishing off Norman North’s final opponent of the night.
The Timberwolves improve to 8-4 on the season as they prepare for regionals on Friday, Feb. 17 at Piedmont High School.
“We have a group of kids that’s excited about wrestling and excited about getting better and that makes a big difference,” DeAngelis said.
Norman High falls to 2-6 in duals this season and will be at Jenks High School for regionals next week.
North girls grind out close win over Tigers
The Norman High girls team had a 24-22 lead going into the 155-division, but needed Ava Barrett to come away with a win over Kenneth Pack to hold on for a win over its Crosstown rivals.
It didn’t take long for Pack to gain an early 2-1 advantage, before finishing off her opponent with 1:03 left in the first round by pinfall. Both teams traded forfeits in the last two matches to allow the Timberwolves to hold on for a 34-30 win.
Norman North’s Devin Jansing gave the Timberwolves some early momentum with a 13-0 victory over Lolise White. Jaida McGeisey also pinned Annie DeLeon a little over 30 seconds into the next match to give help turn a 12-12 tie into a 22-12 advantage through seven matches.
Kenneth Pack gave the Tigers a win in the 155-division with a 12-2 win over Norman North’s Mellisa Cardenas.
“I think we were wrestling tough,” Meyers said. “I saw a lot of good things, we made some mistakes. Devin Jansing is a heck of a wrestler, she does a great job. ... wShe’s a three-sport athlete so she works extremely hard, a state runner-up last year so a great job by her. The rest of those matches, I think we did really well, it was back-and-forth and it was a close duel.”
Class 6A regionals will be held next Monday and both Norman North and Norman High will be competing at Mustang High School.
