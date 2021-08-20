With Creed Humphrey departing for the NFL, the center position was one of Oklahoma’s biggest question marks coming into this season.
Andrew Raym may be the answer.
The sophomore received limited backup minutes at guard last season, but he’s worked on transitioning to center. All signs point towards Raym leading the Sooners’ offensive line this season.
The transition from guard to center hasn’t been difficult, Raym said.
“I don’t think there’s a lot to it, honestly. It’s been a pretty good transition,” Raym said last week. “I’ve really liked it. It hasn’t been too difficult. I’ve taken to the offense quite well. Me and Spencer (Rattler), we have a great connection back there. We both lead the offense. The connection is good. The chemistry on the O-line is great. We’re rocking right now.”
Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh always knew Raym had the ability. He was a four-star recruit out of Broken Arrow High School and an Under Armour All-American in 2019.
But Bedenbaugh always preaches work ethic, and that’s what has impressed him about Raym during fall camp.
“What’s the mentality that you have every day? Are you complacent, are you lazy, are you content with being just good? Are you going to work to be elite, to be the best? That’s what he’s done up to this point, and it’s showing on the field,” Bedenbaugh said.
“I think Raym has a lot of the same qualities that Creed had coming in. Probably not as strong as he was coming in, but he’s a really smart kid. And that’s the most important thing at that position, is being smart…”
The move to center has also forced Raym to find his voice, which Bedenbaugh has challenged him to do.
“I’ve always been a leader by example-type. But being center has really forced me to start being vocal. I’ve really taken it in now. I’m enjoying it,” Raym said. “...It’s been a great transition. I’d say what I like most about it is I like being square at the line. I also like having command out there, calling out the protections and calling out what the defense is doing. Just having my voice out there and leading the group next to me.”
But it’s not like Raym is leading a group of inexperienced lineman. He’ll be flanked by seniors like Tyrese Robinson and Erik Swenson on a unit that Lincoln Riley said is his most experienced since 2018.
And the group appears to be getting along well.
“The mentality in our O-line room is [completely different] from what it was last year,” Raym said. “Everybody is built in, we all work out together now, we watch film together, we have dinners together. We didn't really see a lot of that last year and we’ve just really been trying to encompass a new mentality in our o-line room and to make us some dogs again.”
The Sooners have a long history of veteran centers who made big impacts, including Humphrey.
Raym’s looking to add himself to that list, but in his own way.
“I always say I'm not filling shoes, I'm out here to mold my own pair.”