Everything’s happened really fast for Theo Wease.
It seems not that long ago that Wease arrived at Oklahoma in 2019 as a highly-touted, five-star receiver out of Allen, Texas. But fast forward three years, the redshirt junior is the only receiver from the 2019 class still on the Sooners’ roster following the departures of Jadon Haselwood and Trejan Bridges.
Sometimes, it’s even hard for Wease to believe it.
“It’s crazy how college works,” Wease. “Some of your teammates that are with you in January might be gone in April. But I’m still here. [And I’m] ready to finish the mission.”
That mission includes helping the Sooners win big in 2022, something he wasn’t able to do last season.
Wease saw limited reps during his freshman year, catching eight passes for 136 and two touchdowns in six games. He saw his role increase during the 2020 season, tying for the team high with 37 catches for 530 yards and four touchdowns.
Expectations were high for Wease entering last season, but an injury during fall camp kept him on the sidelines for all but one game. He entered the NCAA Transfer portal at the end of the year but decided to stay in Norman.
Now, he’s healthy and ready to make a big impact. A big focus for Wease since spring practices has been on learning offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s offense.
“This offseason, I was more mentally focused on the game,” Wease said. “Watching film, making sure I know all the kinks in the office, the little stuff, the splits. Just to be able to make sure I could teach anyone that needs help.”
“The game is more mental than physical, believe it or not. Once you put in all the mental time, the physical part gets easier.
Part of that mental preparation includes learning to lead the younger receivers. Coaches have pointed to Wease, along with upperclassmen Marvin Mims and Drake Stoops, as leaders of the position group, which is something he takes seriously.
“I’ve just been trying to be more vocal,” Wease said. “I kind of was a lead-by-example guy but I learned you need to be more vocal for the young guys. So that’s what I’ve been working on this summer.”
His teammates and coaches expect big things from Wease this season. That includes Mims, who has seen something different in Wease over the past few months.
“He’s probably one of my favorite teammates to play with,” Mims said during Big 12 Media Days last month. “Just the ideal-like mindset we have when we’re out there on the field, it’s just great to be back out there with him. Sophomore year, me and Theo are basically on the same page, it’s fun to be out there with him. Theo’s from Allen, [which is] 30 minutes from [where I grew up in] Frisco. I basically looked up to him the whole time in high school.
Wease credited his decision to stay in Norman to playing in Lebby’s system, and it’s a big reason he’s excited for the season. He’s had success particularly in intermediate routes — he’s averaging just under 15 yards per reception for his career — but is confident he can be versatile in Lebby’s offense.
Lebby things Wease can have a big season, too.
“[It’s just good to see Theo healthy,” Lebby said. “I think he feels better than he’s ever felt. I think he’s in the best shape he’s been in since he’s been here. That’s going to give him an opportunity to go play at a high level [and we’ll] give him every chance that we can to make sure we’re pushing the envelope and getting him ready to have a great year.
