OKLAHOMA CITY — Having to win to keep its baseball season going, Norman High lived to fight another day on Wednesday.
Thursday, needing to win just to fight yet again later the same day, the Tigers did that, too, knocking off regional host Westmoore 7-3.
Yet, what the Tigers couldn’t do was win a third straight elimination game, ultimately falling to Edmond Santa Fe 13-1 Thursday evening.
Though its season ended, NHS may take some comfort in playing its best when it mattered most, having won two games at the COAC tournament and, facing elimination, two more Wednesday and Thursday at Westmoore.
Hunter Hayes picked up the victory over the Jaguars on the mound, throwing six innings and 122 pitches, allowing two earned runs, three total, surviving six hits and five walks.
Clayton Moore got the save, walking two but stranding them both in the seventh.
The Tigers picked up a run in the second and third innings, before getting five in the fourth, getting three straight extra base hits after Simon White and Harrison Smith began the frame drawing walks from Westmoore starting pitcher Dayton Wolfe.
Jordan Crowder doubled, tying the game 3-3. Next up, Connor Goodson went deep over center field, driving in Smith, Edric Lambert, who was running for Crowder, and himself, to make it 6-3, only to be followed by a solo home run over left field from Ryan Huntley.
The Tigers (11-27) outhit the Jaguars 9 to 6. Crowder and Huntley both finished with two hits.
As fun as that was, the good fortune failed to last another game.
Santa Fe jumped on NHS early, getting six runs in the first inning, four more in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth.
The Tigers answered with a single run in the fifth, though it wasn’t enough to push the game into a sixth inning.
Five of the runs the Wolves scored were not earned.
Ryan Huntley went 1 for 3 and drove in the Tigers only run. Ben Huntley finished with two of NHS’ five hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.