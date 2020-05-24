Remembering Bedlam basketball during the Eddie Sutton era

Eddie Sutton arrived at Oklahoma State with an opportunity to revitalize the university’s men’s basketball program.
He more than delivered.
The Pokes missed the NCAA Tournament every season since 1983 to that point. Sutton helped them return to it his first year as Oklahoma State’s head coach in 1991. He even ended another drought, taking the Pokes to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1965.
Sutton kept growing his legacy in Stillwater, winning 368 of 519 games, making two Final Four appearances and earning three conference coach of the year awards.
Sutton, who joins the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this year, died Saturday due to natural causes. He was 84.
Sutton was responsible for several talented Oklahoma State teams that intersected with the tail end of coach Billy Tubbs' Oklahoma tenure and all of Kelvin Sampson’s time in Norman.
Bedlam's leadership made for an exciting 16 years of the rivalry.
Sutton won 19 of 34 games against the Sooners, encountering OU the first time as the Cowboys’ coach on Jan. 19, 1991 in Norman.
The Sooners ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press poll, while their Bedlam rivals were unranked. OU outlasted Oklahoma State to win 76-72, despite a 31-point, 13-rebound performance from OSU’s Byron Houston. The programs’ roles would reverse three weeks later.
OU’s first time visiting Stillwater during the Sutton era resulted in a 77-74 loss. And this time, the Cowboys were ranked, rising to No. 21, while OU was the unranked road team and out of the AP poll for the first time in four years.
The Feb. 13, 1991 loss marked the end of OU’s four-game winning streak in the Bedlam series. The Sooners never won more than two consecutive against the Cowboys during OSU's Sutton era.
Beating Oklahoma State became a challenge for OU after not being much of one during the ‘80s when Tubbs had the Sooners consistently competing for Big Eight crowns and deep NCAA Tournament runs.
Sutton shaped the Cowboys into a similar threat in the 1990s and early 2000s.
He first drove the Cowboys to the Final Four in 1995. Oklahoma State won two of three meetings against OU that season. The extra game came in the penultimate Big Eight postseason tournament.
Sandwich between two OSU Bedlam wins, the Sooners won a back-and-forth game when the Cowboys visited Norman.
Former Sooner All-American Ryan Minor had 32 points, leading OU to an 82-74 overtime victory. A capacity crowd at Lloyd Noble Center spilled onto the floor following the win.
An overtime Bedlam game broke out the next two seasons.
OU won 81-75 in overtime on Feb. 5, 1996 at home. The overtime contest yielded ample opportunity for both teams to make a game-winning shot to cement a classic Bedlam win. Neither team could produce one. Minor’s 27 points and former OU guard Nate Erdmann’s 20 were enough to carry the Sooners to victory.
OU wouldn’t be so lucky a year later, losing to the Cowboys 73-72 in overtime on Jan. 27, 1997 in Stillwater.
Suttons’ Cowboys didn’t make the NCAA Tournament either of those two seasons. The Cowboys wouldn’t miss March Madness again, however, until the 2005-06 season — Sutton’s final year as OSU’s coach.
During that time, Sutton and Sampson helped the state of Oklahoma’s two biggest college basketball programs thrive.
From 2000-06, at least one of the Bedlam rivals was ranked when facing the other. Both teams were ranked in eight of 14 meetings during that span. A top-10 matchup was even sprinkled in Jan. 30, 2002, when No. 6 OU beat No. 9 Oklahoma State 58-53 in Norman.
Bedlam hoops had never been better — at least, from a rankings standpoint.
Sutton, among a handful of others, was to thank.
