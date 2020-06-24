Former Oklahoma guard Buddy Hield reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Sam Amick.
Kings guard Buddy Hield has also tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell myself and @ShamsCharania— Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 25, 2020
Hield, now with the Sacramento Kings, was expected to join his team for the restart of the NBA’s 2019-20 season this summer.
Mandatory individual workouts were scheduled to begin July 1 before teams reported to the NBA’s makeshift campus in Orlando on July 7.
Hield is reportedly the second Kings player to receive a positive COVID-19 test. The first was Jabari Parker, the 6-foot-8 forward who played at Duke.
The Kings were 3.5 games out of eighth place in the Western Conference standings before the NBA season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sacramento still has a shot at clinching a playoff berth as one of 22 NBA franchises set to play in Orlando when league play restarts on July 30.
Hield averaged 19.8 points through 64 games this season. He shot 39.5 percent from three and was on pace for a career single-season best 3.1 assists per game.
Hield began his professional career with the New Orleans Pelicans before he was traded to the Kings during his rookie season in 2017.
At Oklahoma, Hield earned both 2016’s Naismith College Player of the Year and John R. Wooden Award amid his senior season when the Sooners last made the Final Four.
