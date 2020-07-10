Oklahoma is reportedly trying to modify its 2020 football schedule.
The Oklahoman's Berry Tramel reports OU is seeking an NCAA waiver to play FCS Missouri State on Aug. 29, as opposed to their originally planned Sept. 5 meeting in Norman.
Missouri State is seemingly on board with the change, according to The Oklahoman.
OU's reported proposal strays from other major choices made across college football this week. The Ivy League nixed all fall sports on Wednesday, the Big Ten then canceled nonconference football games the next day, and the Pac-12 and ACC are reportedly looking to do the same as the Big Ten soon.
The timeline for OU to prepare for its 2020 season obviously shortens if the NCAA granted a waiver that allowed it to play Missouri State a week early. The benefit to OU is an added bye week between its first and second games.
The team is already scheduled off for Week 3 of the season and bye weeks between each of its nonconference games figures to benefit OU's COVID-19 screenings and safety measures.
You can visit The Oklahoman for the rest of the report; a subscription might be required.
