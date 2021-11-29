It appears Lincoln Riley won't be alone in leaving Oklahoma for USC.
OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch will be joining Riley's coaching staff at USC, per a report from ESPN's Chris Low.
Grinch, along with Riley, OU wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons, director of operations Clarke Stroud and strength coach Bennie Wylie, were seen Monday morning boarding a plane at Will Rogers airport in Oklahoma City to depart for Los Angeles. The video was captured by The Athletic's Jason Kersey, the Oklahoman's Ryan Aber and Sooner Scoop's Eddie Radosevich.
BREAKING: Lincoln Riley joined by defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, WRs coach Dennis Simmons, director of ops Clarke Stroud & strength coach Bennie Wylie arrived a private hanger at Will Rogers airport to depart for Los Angeles this morning. pic.twitter.com/KsGKjoo6Bz— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) November 29, 2021
On Sunday evening, the USC officially announced Riley's hiring as head coach. The University of Oklahoma announced Riley's departure on Sunday with statements from athletic director Joe Castligione, president Joseph Harroz and former OU coach Bob Stoops.
Stoops will serve as interim head coach while the university searches for Riley's replacement.
Since Riley's departure became official, six high school recruits have decommitment from OU. That includes 2023 No. 1 quarterback Malachi Nelson, along with fellow 2023 receiver Brandon Inniss, running back Treyaun Webb, and linebacker Kobie McKinzie.
At 3 p.m. today, Castligione, Harroz and Stoops will address the media at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. USC will also introduce Riley as its new head coach at 5 p.m. CT.