Oklahoma appears to be closing in on Lincoln Riley's replacement.
The Sooners have targeted Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables for their next head coach, per multiple reports. It was first reported by ESPN's Chris Low.
Per Low's report, the Sooners and Venables could finalize a deal as early as a day.
If Venables is hired, he would likely target Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Lebby served as a student assistant at OU from 2002-2006.
Venables served as the Sooners' co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 1999 to 2003, and he was on staff for OU's national championship in 2000. He was then promoted to sole defensive coordinator under Bob Stoops from 2004 to 2011.
Prior to OU, Venables coached at Kansas State before Stoops brought him to the Sooners.
Venables has been Clemson's defensive coordinator since 2012, and helped lead the Tigers to national championships in 2016 and 2018. Under Venables, the Tigers have consistently had one of the top defenses in the country.
In 2016, Clemson's defense surrendered per-game marks of 18 points and 311 yards, with both stats ranking in the Top 10 nationally.
This is a breaking news report and will be updated as it develops.