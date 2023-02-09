The Oklahoma City Thunder had a busy trade deadline as they made a pair of moves to bolster their draft capital.
The first move involved shipping veteran center Mike Muscala to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
The two second-round picks include one of the Celtics' 2023 picks and the Celtics' 2029 pick, per the Boston Globe.
The Thunder reportedly plan on waiving Jackson, per SNY, which would open up a roster spot for the Thunder.
The trade gives the Thunder additional draft picks to add to their treasure trove of assets and gives Muscala a chance to compete for the Celtics, who currently sit atop the NBA's Eastern Conference.
The 31-year-old sharpshooter’s salary this season is $3.5 million with a team option of the same amount for next season. In 43 games with the Thunder, Muscala averaged 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 39.4 percent from three on 3.3 attempts.
The move also opens up more playing time for young players like Ousmane Dieng, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Jaylin Williams.
Despite the Thunder sitting with a 26-28 record and just half a game back from the 10th seed in the Western Conference, player development is still the focus for the youngest roster in the league.
The second move the Thunder made was sending forward Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Dario Saric and a second-round pick, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
In the final year of his rookie contract, Bazley has been out of the rotation for the Thunder, averaging a career-low 15.4 minutes this season.
With several younger and more promising players on the roster, and the Thunder declining to offer Bazley a contract extension, his time with the Thunder was likely nearing its end.
He'll be reunited with former teammate Chris Paul, who played for the Thunder in 2019-2020 during Bazley's rookie season. With the Suns losing forwards Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson in Wednesday's trade for Kevin Durant, Bazley provides immediate wing depth.
Saric is on an expiring deal with a $9.2 million salary this season. It’s unknown what his role with the Thunder will be, but considering there could be an open roster spot created with the release of Jackson, there’s a good chance Saric remains in OKC this season.
In 37 games with the Suns, Saric averaged 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Overall, the Thunder's front office flipped two players on expiring contracts for two players plus three second-round picks.
