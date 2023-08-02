The excitement surrounding Oklahoma’s new leadership, and the direction of the Sooners’ defense, was at its peak after a 49-14 drubbing of Nebraska last September.
Just three games into the season, the Sooners’ defense had a ridiculous 13 sacks and 32 total tackles for loss. They ranked fourth in the country in sacks and were allowing just 10 points per game.
After holding the Cornhuskers to 327 yards of total offense, Fox Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt, who served as the game’s color commentator, went on his weekly show and raved about the new-look Sooners.
“The defense, they’re significantly better this year. Significantly better,” he said on The Joel Klatt Show. “OU for years has been trying to figure out the defensive side of the ball. Guess what? OU fans, you finally have a defense that is really good.”
The outlook of the season took a turn the following week when the Sooners were upset by Kansas State, 41-34, at home. Six losses later, and the Sooners finished head coach Brent Venables' first season ranked 99th in the country in scoring defense.
Perhaps it was a cautionary tale in putting too much stock in early-season wins, but even with hindsight it’s easy to see why Klatt was so optimistic.
The Sooners’ defense had a new-found energy, it played with aggression, stood tall in key situations and forced negative plays. But all that came against three offenses that ended up outside the top-70 in scoring offense.
The Sooners finished the year ranked 88th in the country in defensive third-down conversion percentage (.409), tied for 62nd in defensive fourth-down conversion percentage (.500) and 88th in red zone defense (.862).
Heading into fall camp, the Sooners are confident they have the personnel to make this season different.
“They continued to fight,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said about the positives of last season. “We learned from it. Like I said, it was bad. It wasn’t our standard. But the growth, part of growing is failing, unfortunately, sometimes. But you can either wallow in that or you can learn from it and move forward.”
But with the Sooners opening up the 2023 season against Arkansas State, SMU and Tulsa, it would be easy to write off early-season success as a symptom of a favorable schedule.
So what are the signs the Sooners are looking for that this defense is moving in the right direction?
“Elimination of mental errors. Explosive plays. And also, just when adversity comes, how do we respond from it,” Roof said.
SMU should give the Sooners’ defense its toughest test of non-conference play. The Mustangs were 12th in the country in points per game in 2022 (37.2) and scored 40 or more points six times last season.
Tulsa's offense was also among the top-half of the country last season. The Golden Hurricane averaged 411.8 yards per game (46th nationally) and 30.6 points per game (50th nationally).
“You want to improve in every area, or we've got to improve in every area, but if you look at things, those are the biggies — the red-zone defense and third and fourth-down defense,” Roof said. “So those are the areas as far as the ones that stick out the most.”
