OKLAHOMA CITY — Bringing their best game to the Class 3A state tournament, the Community Christian boys had been playing with an air of inevitability.
Like an avalanche in motion, opponents could not get away.
That inevitability arrived in the fourth quarter against Washington in the quarterfinal round, in the third and fourth quarters against Oklahoma Christian School in the semifinal round and, finally, it was back over the last 4 minutes of Saturday’s championship game against Millwood.
Down 11 points moments earlier, 49.3 seconds remained when Cade Bond, CCS’ senior point guard, fouled out Millwood freshman Jaden Dickens, taking him and his 19 points off the court
If Bond made the charities, how could CCS possibly lose in overtime, Millwood’s’ most explosive player eliminated?
He made the charities, but one catch remained:
The Royals had to reach OT.
Falcon wing Chance Davis, yet another freshman, didn’t let them, knocking down a right-corner buzzer-beating 3 right out of a storybook, handing Millwood a 53-50 victory at State Fair Arena.
“I could not be more proud of what our kids gave us,” CCS coach Tim Price said. “I mean, it’s just an unbelievable run. They never quit.”
It was something all right.
The Royals trailed 49-38, about half of the final quarter gone, pushing Price to make a change he’d hoped wouldn’t be required.
“I really didn’t want to come out of our zone, but I told our guys [at halftime], if it gets to the point where have to come out of our zone and get into a man-to-man, we can’t get too aggressive with it and overplay because they’ll shoot layups,” he said. “But if we show man-to-man, they’ll continue to try and score and we’ll just have to take our chances.”
The Falcons first possession of the fourth quarter, after two free throws from CCS center Bai Jobe made it 55-43, lasted a whole minute. But Price’s adjustment couldn’t have worked any better. It sped the Falcons up, their shots were contested, didn’t go in, and the Royals controlled the defensive glass.
On its end, CCS converted.
What became an 11-1 run to tie it included a third-chance 3-pointer from Braxton Hartsock, a toe-on-the-line 2 from Bond, a beautiful running half-hook from Bond that became an old-fashioned three-point play and an out-of-bounds set piece that became a thunderous dunk from Jobe in which the other four Royals moved up-court of the delivery, leaving the big man to post up a single defender with no help near, drop-step away from that defender, turn his shoulders and, after a dribble, slam it home.
The Royals’ next chance with the ball, Bond fouled out Nickens and hit the free throws, only for Davis to play hero at the buzzer.
“We just played the game,” Bond said. “We knew it was our last game.”
Bond led everybody with 20 points. Jobe finished with 14 and 10 rebounds, giving him three straight state tourney double-doubles. Noah Robinson helped keep the Royals going before the game-tying run, finishing with 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting, 2 of 3 3-point shooting and 2 of 2 foul shooting.
After Nickens’ 19 points, Millwood got 10 from Davis and eight from Rickey Hunt.
The Falcons built their advantage on suffocating full-court man-to-man defense. For most of three quarters, the Royals ran into walls. Near the end, they found their way through, only for one shot beat them at the very end.
“Whether we won or lost,” Bond said, “We just had to leave every single ounce of energy we had out there.”