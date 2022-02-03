The recent severe weather in Norman and across Oklahoma is putting a pause on several local sporting events scheduled in the coming days.
The Norman High basketball games, originally scheduled for Friday in Yukon, have been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12 at 2:30 and 4 p.m. with the girls playing first. Norman North has also announced that they will be rescheduling Friday’s game against Moore, but have not yet made a decision on when that will be.
Norman Public Schools announced on Tuesday that they would be going to remote learning on Wednesday due to the winter weather, and have since extended their closure through the weekend. Neither school has been able to hold practices due to school being closed.
The Sooners were forced to postpone Friday’s women’s gymnastics meet against Texas Women’s University until to Sunday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center. OU’s wrestling team is still scheduled to face the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Friday at 6 p.m. in McCasland Field House.