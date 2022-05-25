A lot of the attention on Jocelyn Alo this season has been on her home runs.
It’s reasonable considering the Oklahoma fifth-year senior became college softball’s home run queen earlier this season after hitting No. 95 against Hawaii. She’s added 20 home runs since then, further separating herself from former OU player Lauren Chamberlain in second place.
However, she’s also having a career year hitting the ball in several key areas.
Her current batting average of .500 marks the best of her career, surpassing her previous career high of .475 she posted last season. That number is second only to Wichita State’s Sydney McKinney (.522), and she’s way ahead of the third-place mark of .453.
When her batting average was mentioned to her following the Sooners’ 20-0 dominant win over Texas A&M Sunday to advance to this weekend’s super regional, Alo explained it simply.
“I’m just trying to do what it is I can to get on base,” Alo said. “If that’s taking a walk, taking a hit or getting a hit, I’ll take it.”
During the Sooners’ media availability Wednesday, OU coach Patty Gasso elaborated further on Alo’s ability to hit home runs while also being one of the country’s most consistent batters.
“She walks a lot, so that helps,” Gasso said. “But the one thing that she doesn’t do is always try to hit home runs. If she did try to hit home runs all the time, she would be hitting a lot of skyrocketing fly balls or outs. She just wants to get a good connection. She loves home runs, but she likes to hit a ball through a gap because she gets to run, and she wants to show people that she’s faster than you think she is.”
She’s not just having a career year when it comes to getting hits. She’s enjoying her best season when it comes to slugging percentage (1.157) and on-base percentage (.640), and she leads the country in both stats. She’s also been walked a career-high 48 times, the third most in the country, as opposing pitchers have opted to give her first base rather than give her a chance to hit.
For Gasso, part of that success comes from Alo’s strength. But a lot of it comes from her mindset when she gets up to bat.
“She’s got a really good sense about her, but she’s also really competitive. So if a pitcher gets her once, she isn’t going to the dugout and pout about it or brag about it. She’s already back calculating what she’s going to do in her next at bat. and she’s very prideful in saying, ‘You can’t get me more than once and if you do, then you I will get you.’ That’s her mentality.”
Fortunately for the Sooners, Alo has continued to hit well during the playoffs. In seven at-bats during the team’s three postseason games, she’s recorded six hits, six runs and six RBIs.
The Sooners will need her to continue heading into their super-regional matchup against UCF.
“She knows we need her,” Gasso said. “She knows we count on her to come up big at times. It’s just maturity, as well. She doesn’t get too high, she doesn’t get too low in anything that she does.”