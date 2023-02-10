Earlier this week, the OU women’s gymnastics team was choosing which leotard to wear for the annual Metroplex Challenge on Saturday.
Most of the gymnasts lobbied for the same one they wore to last year’s Challenge, when the Sooners posted a team score of 198.175 and came away with a victory.
One of the gymnasts in agreement was sophomore Danielle Sievers.
OU coach KJ Kindler was surprised. Kindler, who acknowledged her team can be superstitious at times, reminded Sievers that it wasn’t her best individual performance at last year’s Challenge. The three-event gymnast scored a season low on bars at the meet.
Sievers shook that off, and continued to support wearing the same leotard.
“I’m way better than I was last year,” Sievers told Kindler.
It’s that kind of confidence that’s helped Sievers ascend as a key gymnast for the Sooners in a short time.
That confidence boosts her work ethic, too. Kindler referred to Sievers as the “hardest worker” in the gym.
“She’s grown in her confidence,” Kindler said during Thursday's media availability. “Just her saying that… it’s not to be cocky. You can just tell that her belief in herself has grown and you can see her physical growth and her gymnastics growth, as well, in that comment.”
Sievers has continued her success from last season, when she walked in as a freshman and was inserted into the bars lineup starting with the season opener. By mid February, she also became a fixture in the Sooners’ vault and floor lineups.
She saved her best for the national championship, when she scored a meet-high 9.975 on bars that helped propel the Sooners’ comeback win.
“Honestly, it was a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to compete for Oklahoma and to compete in three events my freshman year was just a really awesome feeling and super exciting,” Sievers said.
This year Sievers has picked up right where she left off, competing in three events in four of the Sooners' first five meets. She had her best meet of the season in last week’s win over Iowa State, when she scored a 9.925 in all three of her events.
“I would say my freshman year gave me a lot of confidence knowing that I’ve done it before. I’ve competed in these three events before," Sievers said. "But nothing on this team is assumed. Everyone has to earn their spot. It definitely gave me a lot of confidence last year, but we’re all working hard to get in the lineup."
While the South Dakota native will continue playing a big role, she’s still working towards her ultimate goal of being an all-arounder. It’s something she’s wanted since she stepped on campus, and she’s been vocal with Kindler about wanting to earn a spot in the Sooners’ beam lineup.
“It’s always been my goal to compete all-around,” Sievers said. “I know that. My coaches know that as well. So just getting in the numbers and the reps and just getting more consistent will hopefully build my confidence and hopefully I can compete on beam as soon as I can.”
Kindler knows she's working towards that goal.
She was hesitant to put Sievers on beam last year after she suffered a foot injury during the preseason. But this year, Sievers has competed to earn a spot in the lineup.
She told Kindler that she wants to play a similar role to former OU gymnast Maggie Nichols. The decorated gymnast competed in the all-around during her four-year tenure and led the Sooners to three national championships.
“Last year she had no shot to do the all-around,” Kindler said of Sievers. “Now she does, and she knows it. And she wants it. This is the athlete that, when I recruited her, said, ‘I want to be Maggie Nichols.’ She really does. She wants to have that kind of impact. It’s not that she wants to be Maggie, but she wants to have the impact Maggie had. And I think we can see she’s really growing into those shoes.
Kindler hinted that Sievers could see her chance to be an all-arounder before too long.
“I think she’ll have an opportunity to exhibition (on beam) and kind of see where she’s at score-wise," Kindler said. "Because when she competes, I know she’s going to just give it her all and be totally dialed-in.
"She’s not going to be unfocused, she’s not going to be scared. She’s not. She’s going to power through.”
