Oklahoma's spring game on April 23 offers a little more intrigue than in past years.
For Sooner fans, it’s the first chance to see new players on the field and how returning players have progressed. It’s an opportunity for the new coaches to see their players in a game-type setting after weeks on the practice field. Plus, former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield's Heisman Trophy dedication will happen at halftime.
It'll also mark Venables' first time on the sidelines as the Sooners' head coach.
The spring game has been a constant topic for Venables, who's mentioned the importance of "packing the palace" at each of his media availabilities in recent weeks.
On Friday, Venables spoke more in depth about why the game means so much to him.
“One of my favorite things about… my job is it's very result-driven,” Venables said. “Although this is, quote-unquote, just a spring game, it's an opportunity for us to, as coaches, be able to quantify and measure improvement from the beginning to the end so that we can survey where our team is, what was good, what wasn't so good. [It’s] an opportunity to create some momentum going into our out-of-season program this summer.”
That’s not the only reason. For Venables, the game is about more than just evaluating the players on the field.
It’s about everything with the program — the players, coaches, fans and administration — coming together.
“I know what the expectations are in that stadium,” Venables said. “My expectations from the fans and administration are no different than the expectations from the players and the coaches. That’s the standard. That’s what our players deserve. Everybody has a part. Everything we do matters in this program. How we show up in the spring game matters. We’re going to have recruits here. It matters. [If] our players are going to bust their tails for this place in September, October, November, December and January, then we expect the best from everyone else supporting the program in the right way.
“It doesn’t matter what the temperature is and what time is it or where the sun is during the day and what we’re doing or if we have a halftime show or not, if we’re road or away or what uniforms we’re wearing, none of that matters. Show up. How we show up matters. Send a message. We talk about this program being one of the most tradition-rich and best programs in the history of college football, [so] show up with some pride on the 23rd.”
For Venables, the Spring Game is also an important opportunity to establish a new team culture. That is crucial, Venables said, considering the Sooners will move to the Southeastern Conference by 2025 at the latest.
“We’re getting ready to go to the SEC in a couple of years. We better bring it, better bring your mouthpiece,” Venables said. “It all matters. That’s where the home field advantage matters. Creating an environment that’s difficult and challenging for the opponent. It affects them, but it should be that way every single week. That’s got to be our DNA. We can’t say, ‘OU DNA’, and then we go out there and three quarters of the stadium’s full. We’ll still play hard. We’ll play tough anyway.
“Our players are busting their butt, and we’re gonna hold them accountable. And when we play, I want people to be proud of how we play, with toughness, with discipline, with passion. We’re playing together and representing this great university.”
The format for this year’s spring game will also be a little different. The Sooners will separate the players in each position group and the coaches will draft them to Team Red and Team White.
“We’ll take our two best guards and we’ll put them on opposite teams and we’ll take our two best tight ends and split them up,” Venables said. “We’ll be doing that kind of a format… Then the coaches will draft their offense, one will draft the defense, then one will draft the other offense. [We’re] going to do it like that so we’ll split everybody up.”
There’s a lot of reasons why the spring game is important for Venables. And he’s looking for Sooner fans to join him at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium later this month.
“The expectation for us is we show up and we play passionate,” Venables said. “We play tough. We play disciplined. We play with uncommon effort. The expectation for everybody, just like every sport on this campus, [is] if I’m a Sooner, I’m a Sooner. I’m not a Sooner when it’s convenient. I’m not a great fan when it’s convenient. That’s not how it works. I wish it did. Everyone expects me to bring my 'A' game every day. I like that. I like the expectations. I embrace that. I expect our player to do the same.
"But as we try to build this program and transition from where we are today… everything that we do matters as we build this foundation."