Players entered the college football transfer portal at an unprecedented rate this offseason, and there weren’t many schools that benefited from it more than Oklahoma.
The Sooners added eight players through the transfer portal, making it one of the bigger transfer classes in college football this season. Many of the Sooners’ transfers are expected to make an immediate impact in starting or reserve roles.
The spike in transfers came after the NCAA changed its rules earlier this year and granted players a one-time exception to transfer to any school and keep their eligibility. It’s clear the one-time exception will have a huge impact on the future of college football.
“You can definitely tell a difference between a transfer that’s come in and has been in a college football program and played college ball,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said earlier this month. “The majority of our transfers that have come in have been a step ahead there.”
“I think when you factor in the transfers, the guys you bring in, I don’t know that you’re gonna be taking a whole lot of ‘projects’ anymore. That’s just the way of the world and that’s one of the consequences of the transfer portal.”
Though the Sooners lost one of its key transfer players in Tre Bradford earlier this week, per an OU Daily report, the list of transfer players primed to make an impact is lengthy. Here’s a look at five transfer players who could have the biggest impact on the Sooners season:
• Eric Gray, running back: Before fall camp, Gray had already positioned himself at the top of the backfield depth chart.
The former Tennessee running back and Kennedy Brooks were already expected to split ball-handling dues. But Marcus Major’s academic ineligibility and Bradford’s departure puts more pressure on Gray to produce right away.
His running back coach, DeMarco Murray, said Gray has the mindset needed to do that.
“He has a great mindset about him, a great work ethic and a great demeanor overall,” Murray said last week. “Talk about a guy who is a pro. You don’t have to say much to him. You don’t get him revved up. He takes care of his body, he takes care of his notes, he takes care of his playbook. Mentally, physically and emotionally, he’s been everything that you want.
“He’s been a great asset for this room and this team. You talk about a guy who does it the right way on and off the field, he’s high up there.”
Gray recorded six total touchdowns, 772 rushing yards and 254 receiving yards last season with Tennessee.
• Wanya Morris, offensive lineman: Another former Tennessee Volunteer could see snaps as a left tackle this season.
Morris started seven games last season in Knoxville, including five at left tackle, and he’s been in the mix to replace former tackle Adrian Ealy on the offensive line.
“He’s doing good things,” said Bill Bedenbaugh, offensive line coach. “The transition coming from a different school, it’s just learning [the system]. He’s doing a good job. He’s a big guy who has played a bunch. He’s started a bunch of games, been a good player.”
• Mike Woods, wide receiver: Marvin Mims is projected to be the team’s number one receiver, but Woods could become a favorite target for Spencer Rattler.
The 6-foot-1 receiver landed in Norman for his senior season after finishing as the second-leading receiver for Arkansas last season, finishing with 32 catches and five touchdowns.
Woods brings height and explosiveness to a Sooners’ receiving core that needed it at times last season.
Rattler said the pair has been developing chemistry throughout fall camp.
“He’s a tall, explosive receiver on the outside for us. He’ll go up and get the ball,” Rattler said. “He’s a mismatch, I feel like, at all times. He’s done a great job of that throughout camp… Still getting that chemistry down, still working, but it’s getting better and better.”
• Key Lawrence, defensive back: The sophomore cornerback from Tennessee could add versatility to the Sooners defense.
Lawrence played 105 snaps last season as a freshman but is expected to make a jump this season. He’s been working at cornerback and safety preparing to see snaps as a reserve.
Has Lawrence played well enough to secure a starting spot? It’s unclear, but he’s been impressive throughout fall camp.
“I’ve been in meetings every day and just trying to pick things up,” Lawrence said. “Probably transitioning from Tennessee here has been the hardest thing. Now that I’ve been in the loop now and understand the ropes, I think it’s been a pretty smooth slate. Just have to keep cleaning up the drills and the techniques.”