OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma needed just one win to advance to the Women’s College World Series. But after losing 7-3 against UCLA, the Sooners’ season was officially on the line.
With only a 30-minute waiting period before the second game, the Sooners didn’t have much time to dwell on their third loss of the season.
“We were just in the locker room just kind of resetting, and I went into that game with all the confidence knowing we would walk out of it with the [win],” OU redshirt senior Jocelyn Alo said.
Why did the Sooners have that confidence?
“No one beats the Sooners twice.”
The Sooners were quick to put that confidence into action. After Jayda Coleman and Alo opened the game with base hits, Tiare Jennings hit a home run to left center that gave the Sooners an early 3-0 lead, which also equaled their score from the previous game.
The Sooners never looked back, riding that momentum to a 15-0 win at USA Hall of Fame Stadium and a spot in the WCWS finals. The Sooners’ margin of victory is the biggest in the WCWS history.
While the bats were explosive up and down the lineup, it was Alo that kept things rolling. After struggling in the first game — she went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in her final at-bat — it was her three-run blast that pushed the Sooners’ lead to 6-0 in the second inning.
But her most important play came in the fifth inning, with the Sooners leading 11-0. After the team loaded the bases, Alo stepped to the plate and delivered a grand slam to left-center field to emphatically give the Sooners their final four runs while sealing the team’s 40th run-rule victory of the season.
Alo finished the second game 4-for-4 with three runs and seven RBIs, which tied the WCWS record. It was a big game for the redshirt senior with the Sooners facing elimination.
“She’s the most confident young lady I’ve ever met in my life, to the point where you are like, ‘OK, don’t say that, Joce,’” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “But that’s her. She wears it… She’s just really raw with excitement and love for the game, and her exuberance just is fun to watch.
“I think Jocelyn Alo is a big reason why this sport has gone to another level. People come here to watch her like she’s Babe Ruth. They pay to see Jocelyn Alo. I hope we see another Jocelyn Alo. I hope she’s a Sooner when we see her. She has a love for the game, a confidence… If you are around it, just to see that and to be around it, it just bleeds all over our team. They all want a little piece of what Joce has.”
Alo’s performance was indicative of the team’s offensive improvement in Game 2.
The Sooners’ offense never found its footing in the first game. They were outhit 6-4 by UCLA, with the scores coming from a solo home run from Coleman and two-run home run from Grace Lyons.
They flipped the script in Game 2, with eight Sooners combining for 13 hits to UCLA’s 2.
“The first game we were on it,” Jennings said. “We saw both pitchers. We were seeing the ball really well. I think in the second we just really made our adjustments to low-line drives, attack early in the count, get the pitch that you want and just controlling the strike zone a lot more.”
The Sooners also got a boost in Game 2 from Hope Trautwein, who pitched all five innings and recorded six strikeouts.
The defense helped feed the Sooners’ offense in Game 2, Gasso said, but ultimately their bounce-back performance came from their ability to reset.
“They are very prideful, and they truly do believe that no one can beat them back-to-back or twice, period,” Gasso said. “That’s the way they think. So they came out very calm, very cool. When we knew who was pitching, they were kind of excited. [It was] like, ‘OK, We’ve seen it. We’re ready. They just felt very confident.”
The Sooners now await for the winner of Monday night’s contest between Oklahoma State-Texas game. The WCWS finals will begin Wednesday.