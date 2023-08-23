University of Oklahoma head men’s basketball coach Porter Moser announced the addition of Clay Custer to the 2023-24 staff as an assistant coach on Wednesday.
Custer returns to the Sooners after a brief stint as an assistant coach at his alma mater Loyola Chicago. Before his time on staff at Loyola, Custer spent two seasons as the director of video operations and player development at OU from 2021-23.
“Bringing Clay back was a no brainer,” said Moser. “He has been with me nearly every step the last eight years and was the point guard on our 2018 Final Four team. Nobody knows our culture and what our team is about on and off the floor better than Clay. He is a relentless worker with a great basketball mind. The players and I are excited to welcome him back to Norman.”
Prior to his first stint on staff at OU, Custer spent one season on Moser’s staff at Loyola as director of player development in 2020-21. The Ramblers finished the year with a 25-4 record, won the MVC regular season and tournament championships and advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16. Loyola knocked off Georgia Tech in the NCAA first round and toppled No. 1 seed Illinois in the second round, finishing the year No. 17 in the AP poll.
Custer starred at Loyola during the 2016-17 through 2018-19 seasons, starting 99 games in his three seasons and helping the program to a 70-34 (.673) mark.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be back at the University of Oklahoma with Coach Moser and the men’s basketball program,” said Custer. “I am excited to reconnect with the returners, build great relationships with the newcomers and help our student-athletes develop their craft. Oklahoma is a special place and I can’t wait to get to work.”
He was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year as a redshirt junior in 2017-18 and started all 33 games on the Ramblers’ run to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed. Loyola finished the season 32-6 and made the Final Four for the first time since 1963. Custer earned honorable mention AP All-American accolades and averaged 13.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals per outing while shooting 45.1% (60-133) from 3-point range.
He was named a third-team Academic All-American and a third-team All-MVC selection as a redshirt senior in 2018-19. Custer won the men’s 3-point title at the State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships at the Final Four in Minneapolis to conclude his collegiate career.
Before he joined Loyola, Custer appeared in 12 games as a freshman at Iowa State during the 2014-15 season. He prepped at Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, Kan., earning three first-team Class 6-A All-State honors and securing a No. 92 national recruit ranking by Rivals.
Following his collegiate playing career, Custer played professionally for part of the 2019-20 season in Poland.
Custer joins Ryan Humphrey (assistant coach), Armon Gates (assistant coach) and Brock Morris (director of player personnel/assistant coach) on staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.