Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables came in to fall camp excited to see the competition for the final starting cornerback spot.
Redshirt senior Woodi Washington is the only corner that returns with any starting experience at the Division I level. Washington’s experience will be valuable, he’s seen action in all four previous seasons with 23 career starts under his belt.
He played just four games his freshman season, with his biggest game of the year coming against LSU in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Last year, Washington started all 13 games and ranked fifth on the team with 67 total tackles.
The 5-11, 202-pound cornerback from Tennessee had an interception against Iowa State, the fifth of his career.
But the cornerback spot opposite of Washington remained open as the Sooners started fall camp. And after nine fall practices, Venables said that hasn’t changed.
“Woodi has done (well), he’s been our most consistent guy,” he said on Monday. “Everybody else is fighting for the same opportunity right now. Nobody’s pulled ahead of anybody.”
Among the players vying for the final starting spot is a talented JUCO prospect in Kendel Dolby.
Coming out of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, Dolby was ranked the No. 1 JUCO cornerback in his class by 247Sports and the No. 6 JUCO prospect in the country. He joined the team back in January and has been making strides since arriving in Norman, according to Venables.
Last year he was named the Southwest Junior College Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year after registering 44 total tackles, four tackles for loss and four pass breakups.
“Dolby’s a guy that’s actually played some college football, and he’s had a really good camp – had a better camp than he had spring,” Venables said.
Sophomore Gentry Williams returns with at least some experience in the Sooners’ system. He made a big statement in his first collegiate game with an interception against UTEP.
He saw action in all but one of the Sooners’ games last season, only missing the bowl game due to injury. Then, this past March he had another setback when he was hospitalized after collapsing during practice.
Williams didn’t return to spring practice, but returned to the field this fall.
“He’s been on a mission, is the best way I can describe it,” Venables said at OU’s local media day. “He’s locked in and focused. It’s nothing he wasn’t as a freshman, but I think maybe it’s given him an appreciation of it. I haven’t visited with him, why have I noticed a different, maybe a more locked-in, zoomed-in, mature, driven, ambitious, mission-type of mindset.”
Freshman Jacobe Johnson will need time to adjust to playing at the college level, but his athleticism has already caught the attention of his new team. Another in-state talent, Johnson was a four-star recruit out of Mustang and was seventh-highest ranked athlete by 247Sports.
Johnson held Power-Five offers in both football and basketball.
“An athletic freak,” Washington said about the freshman. “The guy’s fast. He can jump. He can get in and out of cuts. Once he gets adjusted and learns the defense as well as the guys that know it, then he’ll be a key factor for us.”
Fellow freshmen Makari Vickers and Josiah Wagner were also consensus four-star high school recruits and are in the mix for the last starting corner spot.
“That’s what I really want to see is how they handle the competition, because I love coaching in those moments, and I love straining in those moments. And that’s how this team is going to get better,” Venables said. “You just don’t luck up and get better.”
