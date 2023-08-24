Editor’s Note: This is the eighth installment in a series looking at Oklahoma’s schedule for the 2023-2024 season. The Transcript will rank all games by evaluating their significance, difficulty and entertainment value. This article previews BYU, which is ranked fifth among Sooner opponents in the series.
Coming off back to back 10-plus win seasons, BYU came within two scores of making it three-straight in Kalani Sitake’s seventh season at the helm.
The Cougars knocked off Baylor in overtime in the second week of the season and got off to a 4-1 start. They took Notre Dame to the wire on the road, which started a four-game losing streak.
They would win their last three games and outlast SMU in the New Mexico Bowl.
Sitake brought in former Weber State head coach Jay Hill to lead the defense, along with new position coaches at defensive end, defensive tackle and linebacker. A large chunk of the the Cougars’ roster will also be new, with almost 60 players in their first year with the program.
BYU enters its first season in the Big 12 after 11 seasons as an FBS Independent.
Quick facts
• When and where: Saturday, Nov. 18, TBA at LaVell Edwards Stadium
• TV: TBA
Last season: 8-5
• Offense: 31.3 points per game (43rd)
• Defense: 29.5 points per game (96th)
All-time meetings: 2
The Sooners are winless all-time against the Cougars in two meetings. That makes BYU the only program in the FBS to have faced the Sooners more than once without a loss.
The last time Oklahoma faced BYU in 2009 the Cougars were with the Mountain West Conference and riding a streak of three-straight seasons of 10 wins or more.
Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford went down with a shoulder injury in the first half and the Cougars would pull out a 14-13 win in Dallas to open the season.
The Sooners would end up going 8-5, while the Cougars finished 11-2.
The two teams also met in the 1994 Copper Bowl, a 31-6 win for BYU.
The Cougars have the eight-winningest program over the past 50 seasons trailing only Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Nebraska, Michigan, Penn State and Oklahoma.
Overview
Even with an experienced coach in Sitake, BYU’s will need to play well to secure a bowl berth in its first season in the Big 12. The Cougars’ road schedule will be grueling with games at Arkansas, Kansas, TCU, Texas, West Virginia and Oklahoma State.
They’ll be led by a new quarterback this season in USC-transfer Kedon Solvis. Also joining the team are a pair of transfer running backs in Aidan Robbins (UNLV) and Deion Smith (Colorado).
The Cougars return leading tackler Ben Bywater from the last two seasons. They had one player earn a spot on the preseason All-Big 12 team in offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia.
The media picked BYU to finish 11th in the preseason Big 12 poll. The Cougars have only finished a season below .500 one time since 2004.
