After his Sooners pulled out their second win of the season, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables admitted that it was the type of game they might’ve lost last season.
SMU went for a two-point conversion to cut the Sooners’ lead to 14-11 with 12:09 remaining in the game. The Sooners had led by two scores since midway through the second quarter, but when they had the opportunity to put the Mustangs away, never could come up with the plays it needed.
The offensive firepower the Sooners showed in their season-opening dismantling of Arkansas State was nowhere to be found when they took over for their first possession in the fourth quarter. They had punted or turned it over on downs on four straight possessions when they got the ball at their own 25.
With a 10-play, 75-yard drive, the Sooners marched down the field and finally gave themselves some breathing room when Dillon Gabriel found Jalil Farooq on a 21-yard touchdown throw.
The Sooners would end up pulling away for a 28-11 win to advance to 2-0 on the year.
“They're fresher and stronger and more sure of themselves,” Venables said about the difference between last year and this year. “We've got good chemistry on this team. I think we have a little more confidence in what we do on both sides of the ball schematically, which leads to more precision.”
After going seven quarters without allowing a touchdown this season, the Sooners’ defense finally faltered. First they had the Mustangs stopped on fourth-and-3, but were called for pass interference.
Then, Venables was given a five-yard sideline warning after colliding with an official that pushed the Mustangs into the redzone. Finally, freshman Peyton Bowen was called for a pass interference in the endzone on third-and-9, setting up a one-yard touchdown on the next play.
No team in program history has started a season without allowing a touchdown over the first seven quarters in 20 years.
“There's going to be players who when they hear that, they know they had a lot of opportunities to not allow them to score a touchdown,” Venables said. “Again, there's a lot to get better at. We're 2-0.”
Despite the three-possession win, Oklahoma was actually outgained by SMU 357-355.
The Sooners’ defense held the Mustangs’ offense to just one touchdown and 4.6 yards per play. Still, SMU gashed the Sooners for some big plays, particularly in the passing game.
SMU quarterback Preston Stone completed 26 of 45 passes through the air for 250 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Of those 250 yards, 130 came on just six plays, including completions of 29 and 30 yards in the first quarter.
Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman shined with 17 total tackles, a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. He even recovered a fumble when Key Lawrence made a great effort to punch the ball out of Jaylan Knighton’s hands.
“He was all over the field,” Venables said about Stutsman. “… He's a really good football player. He plays with a relentless mindset. He plays fast, and he's a tough guy. He played a really, really strong game.”
Junior running back Tawee Walker got the Sooners’ running game going with 21 carries for 117 yards. He also caught three passes 25 yards.
Gabriel threw for just 176 yards, but had four touchdowns and completed 70% of his passes without throwing an interception. Andrel Anthony caught seven passes for 76 yards and scored on a 29-yard pass in the first quarter.
“I thought he played well,” Lebby said. “No turnovers. Four touchdowns. He didn’t take early down sacks. Really proud of him of how he played. He played clean.”
