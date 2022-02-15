When the final buzzer sounded during Tuesday’s game, the result was another close loss for Oklahoma.
This one, though, was particularly tough for the Sooners — a 80-78 loss to No. 20-ranked Texas, their second-straight loss to a ranked opponent by two points. and despite the Longhorns holding the lead for nearly 32 minutes in regulation, the Sooners had chances to win the game.
The first opportunity came at the end of regulation, with the teams tied at 66-66. The Sooners forced a Texas turnover, giving them the ball with a chance to take the lead with 19 seconds to go.
Point guard Jordan Goldwire dribbled the ball on the right wing and went around an Ethan Chargois screen. He threw the ball back to Chargois, who had a clean look for the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.
The shot missed, forcing the Sooners to try to win the game in overtime.
It was an open look, but not the one OU coach Porter Moser was looking for.
“We wanted Jordan to rip and drive,” Moser said. “They kind of bottled it up. Ethan kind of popped. Obviously we’d like him to roll, but he popped. He actually got a wide open 3. But we were trying to get Jordan going downhill on a rip and drive [like] we got earlier in the game.”
The second opportunity was the overtime itself. The Sooners made their first four shot attempts in the extra period and held a three-point lead with 2:54 to go.
But two crucial turnovers gave life to the Longhorns, who made 5-of-7 shots for 14 points in the overtime period.
However, the Sooners still had a chance with four seconds remaining in overtime. Texas’ Marcus Carr missed the back end of two free throws that would’ve put the Longhorns up three, and it was rebounded by OU’s Tanner Groves.
The Sooners, who didn’t have a timeout, had planned to look for a long outlet pass down the court if the free throw missed. Instead, Groves dribbled a few times before finding a well-defended Elijah Harkless, whose half-court heave missed as time expired.
That final play wasn’t what Moser was looking for, either.
“We’ve been there before,” Moser said. “We were trying to outlet it deep. That was the only shot we missed in overtime, it was that shot. We made every free throw and made every shot in overtime. Unfortunately, we had two bad turnovers and they had two offensive rebounds…
“We were trying to get it up the sideline. If they missed, we were trying to outlet it and then [move it] up the sideline and try to get it as fast as we can in attack mode. Tanner got it and then took two dribbles and then he got it to [Harkless]. We were trying to get it outleted. You have four seconds and the clock starts on the missed shot.”
It was also a tough loss because of how the Sooners played in the second half, as they shot 11-of-20 (55 percent) from the field after shooting just 30.8 percent in the first half. They also got key performances from Harkless (19 points), Goldwire (18), Umoja Gibson (17) and Jalen Hill (16).
“[Harkless], Jalen, [Gibson], they gave everything they had for this game,” Moser said. “They’re giving everything they’ve got. We’ve just got to be smarter in certain situations.”
Tuesday’s loss marked the sixth game the Sooners have lost by five points or fewer. For Moser, the closes losses signal that the Sooners have continued to fight and compete.
With just five regular season games remaining before the regular season ends, the focus is on continued improvement to win some of these closer games.
“Right now, we’re all miserable,” Moser said. “But we have two choices. Keep fighting. This group has kept on fighting. … This locker room is fighting. Every practice we’re fighting. There’s no question we’re better than a month ago. and there’s five regular-season games and a tournament. This team is not dead. This team is playing its best basketball right now.”