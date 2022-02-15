Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Decreasing cloudiness and windy. High near 70F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 29F. S winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.