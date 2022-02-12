Oklahoma couldn’t respond from a third-quarter run by Texas, and the Sooners dropped their fourth game this season Saturday at the Frank Erwin Center.
Oklahoma was held to 25 points and had 14 turnovers in the final two quarters as the Longhorns erased a one-point halftime deficit with a 27-6 third quarter advantage. The Sooners were 4-of-10 from the 3-point line entering the third quarter, but went 2-of-12 after the break.
The 78-63 loss bumps the 12th-ranked Sooners out of a first-place tie with Iowa State in the Big 12 rankings.
The Longhorns, meanwhile, continued to heat up coming out of halftime, improving on a 44 percent shooting performance from the field in the first half with 52 percent shooting in the second half. Texas’ Audrey Warren went 4-of-7 from the field and knocked down all seven of her free throws to finish with 13 points in the second half alone.
Texas got to the line 17 times in the second half, while the Sooners finished with just 16 free throws in the entire game. The Longhorns dominated in the paint throughout the game, as they led Oklahoma in total rebounds (45-23), second chance points (23-16) and points in the paint (44-28).
“We create our own adversity, so that’s on us,” OU head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “We felt sorry for ourselves in the third quarter and we can be better. We can grow up and we can be better, and me too. They were a direct reflection of me — I was frustrated — and that’s not fair.”
Oklahoma’s 63 points were the fewest it has scored in any game this season. The game snapped a four-game winning streak for the Sooners and ended their chance of coming away with their first regular season sweep over Texas since the 2012-13 season.
“I know this sounds so weird, because we want to win every game we play... but I’m as disappointed in the loss [with] how we played and how we responded,” Baranczyk said. “Again, I thought we did a nice job in the first quarter and I thought we did a pretty decent job in the second quarter until the end and then that third quarter — I’m not proud of any of it.”
Madi Williams finished with a team-high 16 points and had five rebounds. Taylor Robertson was Okahoma’s only other double-digit scorer with 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting.
Warren led all scorers with 21 points and Ebo notched a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds.
The Sooners will be back in action on Wednesday in a home game against Texas Tech.