TULSA — Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel heaved a deep ball to Andrel Anthony on second-and-16 late in the first quarter.
Fighting off two defenders, Anthony made a nice play to get his hands on the ball, but couldn’t reel it in through traffic near Tulsa’s goal line. It was Gabriel’s first incomplete pass after 10 attempts.
As he had many times before, he went deep again on third-and-long, finding Jayden Gibson up the seam for a 34-yard completion and a first down. The Sooners completed four passes of longer than 15 yards in last week’s win over SMU, and on Saturday they had already reached that mark in 12 pass attempts.
Gabriel found Stoops on a four-yard touchdown pass two plays later and the Sooners took a 28-0 lead.
The Sooners rode an explosive offensive performance to a 66-17 win in their first road game of the season.
“Dillon put a lot of really good balls out there today,” OU head coach Brent Venables said. “The receivers did a good job of attacking leverage and being in a position of dominance. We went up and made several competitive catches today.”
Oklahoma tied its most points scored in a true road game since 1980. The Sooners beat Texas Tech 66-59 in 2016 and Colorado 82-42 in 1980.
They had three receivers finish with over 100 yards on Saturday. Anthony finished with four catches for 112 yards and Jalil Farooq led the way with six receptions for 126 yards.
Farooq returned the opening kickoff into Tulsa territory, but fumbled, giving the Golden Hurricanes the first drive of the game. On the Sooners’ next offensive possession, he reeled in a 34-yard touchdown pass.
Freshman Nic Anderson only finished with three catches on Saturday, but all three resulted in touchdowns. The final touchdown came on a 50-yard deep ball from backup quarterback Jackson Arnold that hit him in stride down the right sideline.
“Killing it,” Gabriel said about his receivers. “Competitive plays, and they took advantage of it. Very proud of them.”
Gabriel continued an impressive stretch to start the season, completing 28 of his 31 passes for 421 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Through three games, he's 65/79 (82%) for 889 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception.
By completing 90.3% of his throws on Saturday, Gabriel set a school single-game record for completion percentage with a minimum of 25 attempts (previous record holder was Landry Jones in 2010 against Iowa State).
Arnold threw the ball four times and completed two passes for 55 yards.
The biggest plays of the game didn’t solely come from the offense, though.
Gentry Williams picked off Tulsa quarterback Roman Fuller on the first drive of the game for his second career interception. The Sooners’ defense was just getting started, getting picks on three of the Golden Hurricanes’ first four drives.
Linebacker Danny Stutsman pulled in the second interception and returned it 30 yards for the team’s first defensive touchdown of the season.
Tulsa brought in Cardell Williams at quarterback and it made a big difference.
Williams completed 10 of his first 12 passes including eight-straight from early in the second quarter to early in the third quarter. He threw touchdown passes on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter to cut into the deficit.
The Sooners’ defense held Tulsa scoreless over the last five possessions of the game and came away with two more interceptions.
“As a coach, you’re happy with the win and you want accentuate the positives and build on those, and at the same time you know you have to correct the mistakes,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “We’ll go back to work and we’ll get those fixed. But I was proud for our guys, happy for our guys, they did a good job.”
Oklahoma’s five interceptions against Tulsa were its most in a single game since 2003 against Texas Tech.
The defense also had 15 tackles for loss that cost the Golden Hurricanes 50 yards of offense. Tulsa had 292 yards of total offense and averaged four yards per play.
The Sooners’ offense had 595 yards of total offense (9.4 yards per play) including 476 yards through the air. Oklahoma picked up 119 yards on 29 carries in the running game with Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk taking all of the carries at running back.
