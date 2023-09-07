In 36 seasons as Big Eight members, Oklahoma and Nebraska combined to win 31 conference championships, but the two teams met just twice in the Big 12 championship.
The last of those two meetings also marked the final time the historic rivalry would be played as a conference game. With the Cornhuskers’ move to the Big Ten looming, and coming off upset loss at Nebraska the year before, the Sooners had one last opportunity to end the series on a high note in the 2010 Big 12 championship game.
Oklahoma started the season strong with a 30-point win over No. 17 Florida State on the road and a 28-20 win in the Cotton Bowl. When the first BCS standings were released, the 6-0 Sooners took over the top spot.
Then the Sooners fell the following week as a 16-point road favorite to No. 11 Missouri. They lost to Texas A&M two weeks later and needed to pull out a 47-41 road win over No. 9 Oklahoma State to force a three-way tie in the Big 12 South to make the title game.
Oklahoma’s offense went scoreless and had two turnover on downs and an interception in the first quarter against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers took advantage and built a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Landry Jones threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stills to score the Sooners’ first points of the game and Travis Lewis picked off Nebraska’s Taylor Martinez in the end zone on the next drive.
The Sooners tied the game up on a Landry Jones quarterback sneak with 1:40 left in the game, but Nebraska marched down the field and made a field goal in the final seconds of the half to take a 20-17 lead.
In the second half, Nebraska’s offense only made it across the 50 on two drives. The Sooners’ defense forced four turnovers and held the Cornhuskers to just 293 yards of total offense.
The Sooners’ offense settled for just two field goals, but it was enough to secure a 23-20 win.
Jones threw for 342 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Meanwhile the Sooners’ running game managed just 2.9 yards per carry including 17 carries for 68 yards by Demarco Murray.
Nebraska, which won two of the first four Big 12 titles, would move on to the Big Ten having gone 11 years since its last win in the championship game.
Oklahoma would earn a bid to play in the Fiesta Bowl against Connecticut, which they would win 48-20. At 12-2, the Sooners would finish the season ranked sixth in the final AP poll.
Nebraska would go to the Holiday Bowl, where they would fall to Washington 19-7.
