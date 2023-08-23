“Nasty” and “evil” are two words that aren’t often used by players to describe their teammates.
But it’s hard to see those descriptions as anything but a compliment coming from a defensive lineman in the heat of fall practice speaking about his team’s offensive line. It certainly takes nastiness to play offensive line at a high level in a Power-Five conference.
That’s what Oklahoma senior Reggies Grimes meant when talking about the battles between the offensive and defensive fronts after practice on Tuesday.
“That’s fun,” he said. “It’s fun going against them because if I best one of them this play, they’re going to come right back with something. It’s a true back-and-forth, game-within-the-game kind of thing.”
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables wants to see battles as his team prepares to open the season Sept. 2.
The Sooners return three starters on the defensive line from last season, and added depth by bringing in several new players during the offseason. The offensive line returns just two starters, but also has some new faces that could be strong candidates to earn playing time.
That makes these preseason battles even more important with a little over a week before the season kicks off.
“Our D-line is for sure making the O-line a lot better,” center Andrew Raym said. “Our D-line is big, strong, fast this year and they’re twisting, but they’re also just as big as people running straight forward. It’s been awesome for us to practice against them every day.”
Raym is one of the two returning starters on the offensive line, with 17 career starts. He’s gotten a firsthand look at the size and strength of 6-3, 321-pound transfer defensive tackle Da’Jon Terry from Tennessee.
There’s no way to simulate going up against players that big and strong unless your team has them on the other side of the ball.
Grimes, one of the three returning starters on the defensive line, seems to be enjoying the battle at the line of scrimmage.
“Our O-line, I love those boys,” Grimes said. “It’s a love-hate relationship because I love them off the field and hate them on the field. But just seeing what they’re about to do to people, it’s so fun. I cannot wait to get out there.”
Savion Byrd only made one start in the bowl game but is a strong candidate for a starting spot at guard. He said he’s been particularly impressed with Jonah Laulu, who will be moving inside from defensive end to defensive tackle this season.
Byrd’s comments echoed those of the Sooners’ coaching staff, who have been impressed with Laulu’s transition this offseason.
Byrd described the Sooners’ defensive front as “savages.”
“I’ve been here for three years; I know what I’m talking about,” Byrd said. “We got some guys that are hungry.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.