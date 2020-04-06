Moore vs Southnoore

Southmoore's Cameron Little punts the ball during the Battle of the Big Cats, Friday, Sept. 21,2018, at Moore Stadium. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

Southmoore rising senior Cameron Little's offer list grew by two on Monday.

Little, the SaberCats starting kicker and punter, announced an offer from Navy Monday morning. A few hours later, the Midshipmen's rival, Army, offered Little.

Little is considered one of the country's best special teams prospects. Kohlskicking.com ranks Little as the No. 2 kicker and No. 5 punter in the 2021 recruiting class.

Little made 5-of-7 field goals attempts last season with a long of 46 yards. He also recorded 20 touchbacks on 26 kickoffs. As a punter, Little averaged 35 yards per punt with a long of 65 yards in 2019.

