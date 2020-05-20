A flexible class schedule and clear skies have recently presented Southmoore’s Cameron Little with favorable conditions to hone his football craft.
The rising high school senior is the SaberCats’ starting kicker and punter — two jobs that make it easy to train amid the coronavirus pandemic, considering all Little needs is himself, a football and a goalpost.
Little didn’t start playing organized football until midway through the Southmoore junior varsity team’s season when he was a freshman. He’s quickly become one of the top kicker and punter prospects in his recruiting class.
“Three years ago, I never would have thought I'd be in the position I'm in but I'm glad that I started it because it's going to end up paying off wherever I go to college,” Little said. “It's kind of surreal to think I've received five Division I offers. So, it's crazy.”
It started with Navy and Army, both of whom offered Little on April 6. Nevada offered Little 10 days later. Air Force then extended extended an offer on May 7.
Then four days later, Little’s first Power Five conference offer came through with Oklahoma State in on the Southmoore product.
“To get a chance to play one of the top teams in the Big 12,” Little said, “that's an amazing opportunity.”
Little’s Division I interest didn’t just start these past few months. His talent finally attracted scholarship offers, but he’s been actively working toward those opportunities for the past two years.
His first big step, aside from trying football for the first time as a high school freshman, down this path was attending a Kohl’s Professional Football Camp, which specializes in kicking, punting and long-snapping.
Little found quickly where he stood among the country’s kicker and punter prospects and realized he might have a future in football.
“I was like, I really want to pursue this,” Little said of learning more about the recruiting process. “I’ve always wanted to play big time, somewhere in college So, I kind of took off from there and ever since I've just been addicted to getting better and better”
The camp’s website, kohlskicking.com, currently rates him as a five-star kicker and punter and the No. 2 kicker and No. 5 punter prospect among the Class of 2021.
Little hopes he can do both in college, as well as kickoffs. His recent free time has helped him work toward that.
Little, who’s committed to play in the 2021 All-American Bowl, went 5 of 7 on field goals last season with a long of 46. He averaged 35 yards per punt with a long of 65 and had 20 touchbacks on 26 kickoffs.
He said one of his major goals going into his senior season is to work on his weightlifting and reach 185 pounds. He’s currently listed at 6-foot-1, 165 pounds.
He’s also hoping to help Southmoore turn its luck around from its 1-9 season a year ago. The SaberCats have a new head coach in Josh Norman, who Little says has already taken command of the team, despite the lack of in-person interactions prompted by the pandemic.
“I feel like he’s going to change the program around,” Little said. “… we’re going to have a pretty great football season, I feel like. I’m ready for this summer to get to work.”
