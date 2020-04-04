<span>OU women's basketball all-time team: LaNeishea Caufield just knew how to go</span>

When you’re thinking of Oklahoma women’s basketball all-time greats, two or three players may come to mind before the rest and LaNeishea Caufield is likely not among them.
She’s probably in the second wave, crowded in a group of several others.
Yet, here’s the deal.
She’s probably underrated.
Some may have her among the Sooners’ top five and many more will have her among their top 10.
Still, the vast majority of those memories putting her on those pedestals are likely to come back to just one part of her game, watching her in the open floor.
Remembering how quickly Stacey Dales got the Sooners out on the break, fans are sure to remember Caufield had to be well out in front of Dales, receiving her passes, helping to push the Sooners to score 79.0, 81.9 and 78.2 points per game their last three seasons together, none of which have been surpassed since.
Here’s a quick rundown of Caufield’s tale of the tape.
Averaging 16.1 points over 132 games, she’s the sixth leading scorer in program history and she did it while playing, in part, with the program’s second-leading scorer, Phylesha Whaley, seventh-leading scorer, Stacey Dales, and eighth leading scorer, Caton Hill, so it wasn’t like the offense was designed around her.
Also, she played 4,287 minutes, more than any player in program history; nabbed 402 steals, also a program record; and is even seventh all-time with 377 assists.
That would seem to be enough, yes, to vault Caufield into the Sooners’ all-time starting five.
Yet, we’re not done.
“Caufield is the best defensive player I’ve ever coached,” Sherri Coale said.
Whoa.
A moment later, Coale qualified that thought, recalling Courtney Paris, who blocked 446 shots, 203 more than her nearest program pursuer, LaNee Jones, who finished up in 1996. But you get the idea.
When it came to guarding another player on the other team, nobody was better than Caufield.
“She didn’t say she loved to guard,” Coale said, “she really loved to guard and the difference is immense.”
One more note from Coale.
Nobody who's ever played for her knew how to get fouled the way Caufield knew how to get fouled.
“She just had the knack to know how to control her body,” Coale said.
That’s why Caufield attempted more free throws (826) than any player in program history aside from Paris (880) and made more free throws (693) than any player in program history, period, 141 more than the second player on the list, Whaley (552).
“I’ve never seen a player get fouled like her,” Dales said. "My nickname for her was ‘auto’ because she was automatic.”
There’s more.
Intangibles that made her greatness possible were abundant, too.
An early challenge for Coale was getting Caufield to understand she had a motor that could go harder longer, that she didn’t have to pace herself. And once she understood, never again did she need reminding.
“That’s the only way she played,” Coale said. “She took no cajoling, no pushing, that’s just the way she played all the time.”
Coale’s full of great quotes about Caufield.
“To get LC in the right frame of mind to complete, you smiled at her and put your arm around her and said, ‘Let’s go kid,’ and she’s ready,” she said. “She required so little effort from the people around her to be great.”
On OU’s NCAA tournament records list, Caufield is second in minutes played (410), third in points (208), third in field goals (66), first in made free throws (78), fifth in assists (34) and second in steals (24).
Also, she did all that in three tournaments and 12 tourney games, while seven other Sooners played in more tournaments and more tourney games.
The more you dig, the more Dales’ nickname works.
Caufield loved it, too.
“She played with a smile on her face,” Coale said. “She had a ball.”
Clay Horning
405-366-3526
Follow me @clayhorning
cfhorning@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.