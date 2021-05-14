State championship soccer: One more time, T-Wolves can't be beat

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kenady Humphers sealed it.
The lead had been two goals for more than 32 minutes, but now it was one, Norman North was down to 10 players and Edmond North’s Hannah Bourbonnais, the the tallest girl on the pitch, had moved from back to front and the ball was bouncing her way in the penalty box.
Into the frame popped Humphers, moving faster than everybody around her, swinging her right foot at the ball, connecting, and if she missed the bleachers, it wasn’t by much.
That was it.
Time remained, but not much and soon it was over.
The T-Wolves, winning 2-1, had their Class 6A state championship, the program’s third and second in three years, which, given the coronavirus and all the sports it stole, kind of makes it a back-to-back.
“I remember seeing the clock and there was about a minute and 30 seconds left, maybe less, and I just knew we needed to get the ball out and just hold them off,” Humphers said.
She did.
They did.
The victory is the T-Wolves 16th straight and 24th going back to opening night of the 2019 playoffs.
North won just as it had won so many times before, getting lots of back-line stops before dangerous chances developed, getting a fantastic goal from distance from a midfielder and another from the forward combination of Jada Ryan and Narissa Fults, though it was another teammate who began the sequence.
“Right when it went off her foot, I looked at [assistant coach] Brandon [Couch] and was like, ‘That’s a goal,’” North coach Trevor Laffoon said of the tally that appeared to be all his team would need until very late.
Fults got the assist, delivering the ball to Meredith McAlester, who swept it right-to-left from 25 yards with her right foot from the right side, above the penalty box, into the top left corner.
“I just had a second of free time and some free space and shot for the back post and hoped for the best,” McAlester said.
She got it.
It was the first half’s only goal and the T-Wolves, facing the wind after the break, might have hoped for more. Instead, they got one five minutes out of the break on a connection that began deep in their own territory.
“I just saw Jada,” Hadley Horn said, “and I thought ‘Jada is going to take it and score.’”
Where Horn was on the field, others might have simply kicked the ball to safety. Instead, she found Ryan, hit her in her feet, after which Ryan quickly played a through ball to Fults, who didn’t just have an opportunity, but an absolute breakaway that began almost as close to midfield as the penalty box. She didn’t miss and it was 2-0.
Adversity struck late.
North was forced to play without Ryan, or anybody in her place, the final 9:36.
The T-Wolves forward was taken down hard by Sophia Acuna, an infraction that drew a yellow card. Yet, when Ryan responded with a hard shove, she drew her own yellow, her second.
“It wouldn’t be a state final if we didn’t get a red card,” Laffoon said near the bench, recalling the one Elle Abbey drew in the 2019 final against Mustang.
“I shouldn’t have acted the way I did,” Ryan said. “But I think, overall, it was a dirty foul.”
Ryan was actually the second player North lost, the first being Lindsey Miller, who knocked heads with Aleigha Prince 5:37 before the half and did not return, thrusting Caroline McAlester into more and bigger minutes.
Shorthanded, it appeared victory was in hand as easily it had been the first time the two teams met, when the T-Wolves prevailed 4-2 on the Huskies’ pitch back on March 25.
It didn’t.
So close to nailing it down, North suffered a lax defensive moment in its box, creating a point-blank chance for Edmond North’s Any Bechtel that she didn't miss.
About a minute later, the Huskies had their last chance, but Humphers was there to kill it.
Laffoon was in his players’ ears throughout, yet not once did he ask for effort.
“I just talked to them about playing soccer,” he said. “Play soccer, get the ball down, connect passes and we’re going to create chances.”
The energy was there. The other stuff, the T-Wolves performed well enough.
“I don’t think I could have asked my teammates to work any harder,” McAlester said.
Put it all together and they couldn’t be beat.