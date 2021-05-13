State tourney baseball: Noble on wrong side of fantastic pitchers' duel

EDMOND — Because it took place in opening round, it may not be remembered quite so readily. Nonetheless, there’s little doubt Noble and Bishop Kelley engaged in one of the best pitched games in the history of the Class 5A state tournament Thursday morning and early afternoon.
The Bears, who swept through their regional to get to face the Comets at Edmond Santa Fe's Diamond, fell 2-0, thereby finishing their season with a fantastic 25-8 record, having won 11 of 12 in District 5A-1.
Colin Fisher, from Noble, and Andrew Talburt, from Kelley, both pitched two hitters, both walked only two, both did not allow an earned run and both went the full seven innings. Fisher struck out an amazing 14, while Talburt struck out a stout 10.
The difference was a throwing error from Fisher in the second inning, hurrying to nab the lead runner following a sacrifice bunt attempt after beginning the frame allowing a walk and a single. Fisher’s throw to third base got away and both runners came around to score.
Noble put two runners on base in both the fourth and fifth innings, each time with two outs, yet that was where each threat ended.
The Bears collected hits from Kasen Anglin and Cooper Nash. Braden Harper and Carter Golish both drew walks. Fisher was hit by pitch twice and Harper once. However, none reached the plate.