Time was running out for Oklahoma to show its potential defensively.
Heading into last Saturday’s Bedlam matchup, the Sooners were surrendering nearly 36 points per game to conference opponents. Out of seven Big 12 games, only Iowa State failed to hit that mark against the Sooners. They had only two chances to secure a win and clinch bowl eligibility.
They finally got the defensive performance they needed against the Cowboys. The Sooners held OSU to 13 points, the Cowboys’ second-lowest point total of the season.
It was the type of performance Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was hoping to see, particularly for building the foundation of consistency he’s continued to emphasize.
“It lends credibility with our players, first and foremost, of what it takes,” Venables said Tuesday. “As I’ve said many times, I can’t change what it takes. And it never happens as fast as you want. Even that part of it, the endurance that you gotta have, it’s just not going to happen right away. That’s the No. 1 thing, is lending credibility."
Considering the win came against their in-state rival and continued extended their bowl-game streak to 24 consecutive seasons, it was certainly the most important performance of the season.
But there’s a lot of metrics that show it was the Sooners’ best performance, too.
The Cowboys’ 13 points tied the fewest the Sooners have allowed during Big 12 play. They also sacked OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders six times — they had recorded four total sacks in their seven previous conference games — while adding a season-high 13 tackles for loss and a season-high four takeaways.
Eight of the Cowboys’ 18 possessions ended without a first down. The Sooners’ rushing defense, which ranked near the bottom of the FBS, surrendered just 103 rushing yards on 2.9 yards per carry. It was their best performance outside of limiting Iowa State, statistically the worst offense in the Big 12, to 66 rushing yards.
Venables has talked about wanting his players to see the fruits of their labor, and that effort came to fruition.
“That's the biggest thing, it helps obviously with our current players and what we’re asking them to do,” Venables said. “What it takes, the depth of the knowledge, the experience, the studying, the understanding of everybody around them, that will help for the returning players certainly.”
That performance also helped potential future players see the execution of Venables’ vision. The Sooners hosted their largest recruiting visit of the season, and two defensive recruits — three-star linemen Ashton Sanders and Taylor Wein — have since committed to the Sooners.
“It always helps in the recruiting world,” Venables said. “We’re in a competitive business. You want to be able to sell hope. You’ve got this vision, but vision with no results is not an easy thing to sell. Especially in the here and now.”
Now, the Sooners have to build on that performance. They’ve got two more chances to do it.
The first comes in their regular-season finale at Texas Tech on Saturday. The Red Raiders rank seventh in the Big 12 in scoring with 32 points per game but they’ve been better at home, averaging nearly 42 points in home contests.
They’ll also present a similar challenge to the Sooners compared to last week, as the Red Raiders rank first in the nation in plays per game (88). The Cowboys rank second (81), but the Sooners' defense managed to hold up despite playing 102 snaps.
Venables will be looking for the defense to build on its Bedlam performance, and it starts with being committed.
“Stay every bit as hungry, not be satisfied,” Venables said of his message to the team. “Have that same sense of urgency. Just be hungry and focused and detailed. I don't take any of that for granted. I assume they'll come back and feel really good about themselves. But I didn't see that yesterday. I had a bunch of guys who were in the facility on Sunday, on their day off, talking about how they wished they had more games on the schedule.
“But the right guys are really starting to buy into how we do what we do, what it takes and are willing to sacrifice for that commitment and having an opportunity to be successful. You commit to a way of doing things, not a way of doing things if I get the result that I want. You have to be willing to commit to it no matter what. Whether you're successful or you're not, you go right back to it again. That's the buy-in. That's the mindset of the attitude and the work.”
