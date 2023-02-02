Olivia Trautman wasn’t expecting last weekend’s meet at Denver to be her season debut for the Sooners.
The fifth-year senior, a significant contributor when healthy, sat out the Sooners’ first three meets as she recovered from a leg injury. The plan was for Trautman to perform an exhibition routine during the Denver meet, giving her a chance to compete without the pressure of contributing to the team’s overall score.
But right before the Sooners began their beam routines, OU coach KJ Kindler made a late change and inserted Trautman into the event lineup.
It wasn’t expected, but Trautman was ready.
She posted a score of 9.95, which tied her career high on the event. The Sooners as a whole posted a season-high 49.725 on beam, which played a key role in their 198.425-197.425 win over Denver.
For Kindler, Trautman’s debut came about a week early. But for Trautman, it was the right time.
“It was incredible,” Trautman said during Wednesday’s media availability. “We didn't know if this was gonna be the weekend or not, and just to be waiting in the wings and finally get my name called upon it was just such an amazing opportunity. I was super thankful for that.”
Part of Trautman’s readiness comes from the resilience she’s built throughout her OU tenure.
Unfortunate injuries have been a common theme for the veteran gymnast. In each of the last two seasons, Trautman’s season debut didn’t come until February as she rehabbed from surgeries on her heel and knee, respectively.
Both years, however, Trautman returned and made huge contributions. That includes last season, when she scored a 9.9 or higher on three events in the final meet to lead the Sooners to a national championship.
Those experiences have shaped Trautman and helped her become a better teammate and leader.
“Every time I come back, it's just a little bit different,” Trautman said. “I learned a lot about myself just kind of how to be there for the team a little bit more and be a different type of leader on the sidelines because I can't do my gymnastics to the best that I can. And so just being that example on the sideline for all the other girls to follow is something that I took on.
“And then just this year, just being super grateful for the opportunity to come back and do it one last year has been amazing.”
Given Trautman’s injury history, and her importance to the team, the need for caution has increased from Kindler and her staff. Kindler and Trautman talk regularly about her health and how she’s feeling, and the long-tenured OU coach always leans on the side of caution.
That doesn’t mean it’s always easy for Trautman to be patient.
“She's very cooperative,” Kindler said. “However, she pushes the envelope every day. So though she says she trusts us, she's always pushing us to let her do more. We’re more conservative than she is, to be quite honest. And that makes me understand that she feels good.
“Although this was not planned (last) weekend… in true Trautman fashion, we had to slide her right in and she was near flawless. That's just Olivia. She has prepared for it. So when the opportunity comes, she's just unfazed.”
Trautman said she feels healthy following last weekend’s meet, and the goal is to eventually return to competing in three events. But she knows there’s still a lot of season left.
“(I’m) just taking it day by day and listening to my body the best I can.”
