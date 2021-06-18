Swimming: At Trials, Aiden Hayes the fastest 18-year-old American in yet another event

Aiden Hayes has one more race to swim at the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Well, that is, unless he can finish one spot higher than he finished in the race he swam Friday inside CHI Health Center, the 17,000-plus seat arena in which the Trials are taking place in Omaha, Nebraska.
Should he have just the one race remaining, it can hardly dampen what he’s accomplished by reaching the Trials and what he’s managed since arriving.
Friday, it was the 100 butterfly, his second event of the Trials, following Tuesday’s 200 butterfly.
In the months leading up to the Trials, Hayes posted a personal best 52.70 that pushed him directly into the Trials’ second wave. Friday, swimming one of nine different heats, that altogether included 60 swimmers hoping to advance into one of two different eight-swimmer semifinals, Hayes produced another personal best, finishing in 52.67.
The finish placed him 17th, one spot out of the semifinal heats.
John Shebat grabbed the last semifinal spot, finishing in 52.63. Caeleb Dressel posted the fastest qualifying time, finishing in 50.17.
Once again, just as occurred Tuesday in the 200 fly, Hayes was the fastest entrant born in 2003. Only two swimmers who posted faster qualifying times than Hayes were even born this century.
Dressel, for instance, was born in 1996, Shebat in 1997.
Hayes' remaining event may be his best, the 50 freestyle, the most absolute sprint in the program.
On the Trials results sheets produced by Omega Timing, there are tiny diamonds next to the birth years of swimmers still considered “junior” by USA Swimming. In each of the races Hayes has run at the Trials, he’s the first swimmer to show up with a diamond next to his birth year.
Given his performances, he can safely be called the fastest 18-year-old American in both the 200 fly and 100 fly.
“Both swims so far should solidify his selection to the Junior Worlds team for Team USA,” Aiden’s father, also one of his coaches, Ben Hayes, told the Transcript.
That should have meant Aiden would have the Junior Worlds to look forward to following the Trials. Originally, they were to take place in Kazan, Russia, Aug. 24-29.
Though they’ve been preemptively canceled as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, it has already been decided that swimmers named to the 2021 Team USA junior squad will also be eligible to compete next year, when the postponed event takes place, in Kazan, in August.
Hayes qualified for the race he’ll run today by previously posting 22.77.
Whether he reaches the semifinals or not, he’s already made a statement, proving to be the fastest 18-year-old in the nation in two different events.
Today, he can make it three.