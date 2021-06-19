Swimming: Hayes' last day of Trials a difficult one

On the penultimate day of the U.S. Olympic Trials Saturday at CHI Center in Omaha, Nebraska, Norman swimmer Aiden Hayes suffered his first legitimately difficult result.
Participating in his third event of the Trials, Hayes swam the 50 freestyle in 23.22, about a half-second slower than the 22.77 he swam to qualify for the Trials, placing him 57th of 63 trying to reach one of two eight-swimmer semifinal heats.
Hayes had already competed in the 200 butterfly and 100 butterfly, placing 21st and 17th, respectively, finishing in front of every swimmer his age, 18, or younger in both races
Though Saturday was a difficult day, Hayes remains a favorite to earn status as a national team member on USA Swimming’s junior team.