With just one minute to go, the Oklahoma student section was already emptying the stands.
But they weren’t leaving early. With the Sooners holding an insurmountable lead over No. 2-ranked Alabama, they were making their way down to the floor in anticipation of storming the court in celebration.
Eventually, as the final buzzer sounded with the Sooners’ 93-69 win officially in the books, hundreds of students rushed the Lloyd Noble Center court on Saturday afternoon.
It was a celebration of the biggest Sooner victory in years, and the first signature win under Oklahoma coach Porter Moser. And Moser loved every moment of it.
“I sat there when the crowd rushed the floor — my younger self might have run out in the middle of it — and I just sat there and said, ‘This was the vision. This kind of excitement with the student body,’” Moser said. “I thought they were awesome. They were there early. Best crowd I’ve had since I’ve been here.”
“I just wanted to soak it in for the students, for our guys. Because that’s the long-term vision I have is to create an every night atmosphere here… I just want them to know how much I appreciate it. All the students, everyone I saw. That’s the vision. I think college basketball has to be fun for the students. I just think it’s so intimate, a basketball thing. That was a great scene. I was just talking it in.”
For Moser, the Sooners earned that celebration with their resilience.
The Sooners’ last outing resulted in a 27-point loss at TCU, which Moser said was the team’s “worst performance of the season.” The team were outscored 11-0 to start both halves and never found their footing.
But against Alabama (18-3, 8-0 SEC), it was the Sooners (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) that stormed out of the gates early.
The Crimson Tide only led for 29 seconds, which came after making two free throws to open the game. But the Sooners quickly responded by making five of their first six shots, and back-to-back triples from Milos Uzan and Tanner Groves helped the team build an early 13-6 lead.
The Sooners used that early lead to spark their offense. They made 19 of their 28 shot attempts (68 percent) in the first half, while limiting Alabama to 12-of-36 shooting, to enter halftime with a 50-33 advantage.
The motor behind that offense came from Grant Sherfield, who scored 18 of his game-high 30 points in the first half to pace the Sooners. It was a much-needed performance from the Sooners’ leading scorer after recording just 15 total points in his last two outings.
“It’s really these guys next to me,” Sherfield said. “They’re just constantly in my ear… Tanner pulled up to my crib yesterday, and Jalen, and they were just telling me, ‘Be yourself and go out there and play.' I just listened to them. So I credit these guys for sure.”
The only time Alabama threatened came early in the second half. The Crimson Tide went on an 11-3 run after halftime to cut the Sooners’ lead to 11.
But again the Sooners responded, going on an 11-4 run of their own to put the game out of reach. It was a season-best offensive outing for the Sooners, who shot 58 percent (34-57) from the field and 69 percent (9-13) from the 3-point line.
But their defense also kept Crimson Tide from ever making a run.
The Crimson Tide finished the game shooting 38 percent (25-66) from the field and 27 percent (6-22) from the 3-point line. Freshman forward Brandon Miller, who’s averaging nearly 20 points per game and is a projected lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, finished with just 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting.
Hill, who also finished with 26 points and seven rebounds, was the primary defender on Miller, and he took it as a challenge.
“I felt like I had something to prove,” Hill said. “(Miller’s) going to be a top-5 draft pick at the end of the day. And I just wanted to prove to everybody, the scouts, the country that I can hang with him.”
It all amounted to the Sooners’ first win over a team ranked top two of the Associated Press poll since 2002 and their biggest margin of victory over a top-five team in program history.
“I’m just really happy for the guys to bounce back from [the TCU loss] to do this,” Moser said. “That’s character. That’s resiliency. That’s togetherness.”
Groves hopes the win is something to build on.
“I think it could definitely be a turning point in our season,” Groves said. “That win gave us a lot of confidence, and I think it’s just going to propel us forward in the season. That game’s going to take us all the way to March. That was a huge win. It was a lot of fun.
“We’re going to be really good at building off this one.”
Up next: The Sooners take on Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lloyd Noble Center.
