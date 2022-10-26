Not only is Norman North getting closer and closer to securing a No. 2 seed in District 6A-1 with each passing week, its been dominating games the way you’d expect from a top-three team in the state.
The Timberwolves were known to have the potential for an explosive offense coming into the season, but the biggest mystery remained on the other side of the ball. Replacing eight starters from one unit is never an easy task and it took some time before the unit started to find its stride.
Through the first five games of the season, Norman North allowed 39.4 points per game and were 3-2 overall. The T-Wolves have gone 3-0 since and have allowed just 20 points per game to Jenks, Southmoore and Moore.
Even in allowing 29 points to Moore last week, the Timberwolves never let the Lions’ high-flying offense to get into a rhythm. Norman North finished the game with four fumble recoveries and returned two back for touchdowns.
“The confidence is there,” North head coach Justin Jones said about the defense. “I think they understand that they have to play well together and they have to play well as a team to be successful. That’s what’s really good about our defense, it’s not about one person. You really look at our back end, the depth that we’ve been able to develop there at safety and corner and then the way that our linebackers have played.”
Still, the Timberwolves won’t be the only formidable defense on the field this Friday.
Norman North will take on a Westmoore defense that’s led by one of the top defensive backs in the state in Mykel Patterson-McDonald. The junior has received interest from some top programs at the next level including Notre Dame, a school he has already visited once this season.
Up front is where the Jaguars are really intimidating.
Jones said Westmoore has one of the top-four defensive lines that the Timberwolves will face all season. Senior Jayden Jones and junior Javian Council lead the Jaguars’ defensive front, while junior Connor Cavnar, Tanner Fallwell and Quest Morris provide run support from the linebacker position.
“For us, we’ve got a huge challenge on offense,” Jones said. “ … Their two defensive ends and their nose guard are the real deal. Then you combine that with their three linebackers that are really, really good … so when you look at the front seven of Westmoore and what they can do, they’re really, really good on defense.”
Both teams still have a lot on the line in the game — the Timberwolves are competing for the second seed that would give them a first round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs, while the Jaguars are hoping to secure their spot in the playoffs.
With both teams hoping to lean on their defense Friday, the T-Wolves’ offense should give them the biggest advantage in the game. Westmoore’s offense is averaging just 15.6 points per game, while Norman North enters the game averaging just over 40 points per game.
When the Jaguars have found success, it’s come by establishing their run game to open up the play-action pass.
“They run the mid-zone really, really well and they play action off of that,” Jones said. “Our guys up front and at the second level are going to have to make sure that we get some knock-back and we’re going to have to get our eyes on the running backs. Both running backs that Westmoore has are very, very good, No. 3 (Terry Simmons Jr.) and No. 8 (Matthew Evans), they run the ball really, really well.”
