Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantarnscript.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Kenneth Ray Hudson (54) of Norman, passed away on March 6, 2020 at the OU Medical Center. Services are pending with McMahans Funeral Home of Noble, OK.
Leah 'Joan' McCalla Streebin, 84, died March 5, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm, Monday, March 9th, at Havenbrook Funeral Home-Norman, with visitation two hours prior to the service. Interment following at Norman I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Share condolences online: www.havenbrookfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.