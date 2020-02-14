The Transcript recognizes local high school student-athletes each week for their outstanding performances.
Players are selected through coaches' nominations and The Transcript sports staff. Email jbuettner@normantranscript.com for nominations.
Boys basketball: Jonah Paden Norman High
Norman High senior Jonah Paden scored 26 points to help the Tigers beat Moore 64-56 on Tuesday. Paden made 6-of-8 shots from the 3-point line to help NHS win its fifth-straight game.
Girls basketball: Aaliyah Moore, Moore
Moore junior Aaliyah Moore went off for 42 points on Tuesday. Moore made 14-of-22 shots and had 10 rebounds in the Lions' 61-58 loss to NHS. Moore bounced back with a win over Deer Creek on Thursday.
Boys swimming: Aiden Hayes, Norman North
Norman North junior Aiden Hayes placed first in two events (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and helped North claim both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay.
Girls swimming: Hannah Agee, Norman North
Norman North sophomore Hannah Agee won two events (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke) and helped North take first in the 200 medley relay.
Wrestling: Alex Legg, Norman High
Norman High senior Alex Legg picked up a fall in the Tigers’ 53-19 win over Putnam City West on Thursday. Legg’s enjoyed a solid month, including a second-place finish at the Chickasha Invitational.
