The purpose of this Oklahoma City Thunder fan survey is to figure out how the fanbase feels about some of the major questions surrounding the franchise.
The survey, consisting of 18 questions, was posted earlier this month on various social media forms including Twitter, Reddit and Facebook. 1,321 responses were recorded in a five-day window. Let’s take a look at the survey results for 16 of the 18 questions:
(Editor’s Note: not all 1,321 participants answered every question)
1. With the Thunder likely enduring another rebuilding year, how many home games do you plan on attending?
Out of 1,308 responses, over half (50.6 percent) said they would not attend a home game this season since they don’t live in Oklahoma City. The second highest result showed that 38.5 percent of fans will attend 0-9 home games this season. Around 11 percent indicated attending 10 or more games.
2. How confident are you in Sam Presti's ability to successfully handle this rebuild?
The results were clear regarding fans’ trust in Presti’s ability to navigate through the rebuild. 933 (71 percent) out of 1,314 respondents have the ultimate trust in Presti’s ability to guide the Thunder to its next championship window. Only five respondents indicated they’re not confident in Presti.
3. How would you grade Mark Daigneault's performance as the head coach?
It can be hard to judge the head coach of a rebuilding team. For Daigneault, grading his performance requires more nuance as player development and culture building are higher priorities than winning games.
In two seasons, Daigneault has a 46-108 (.299 winning percentage) record but it appears the fanbase approves of the job he’s done so far. 92.5 percent of respondents gave him a grade of either an A or B.
4. Will the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander/Josh Giddey duo work out long-term?
Gilgeous-Alexander raised some eyebrows following the All-Star break last season when he said it wasn’t his “Plan A” to play more off the ball in order to accommodate Josh Giddey becoming the primary ball handler.
That led to questions on whether or not the backcourt guard duo of Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey could work out in the future. However, 1,006 (76.6 percent) of 1,313 respondents indicated confidence that it will. 19.2 percent indicated uncertainty, while fewer than five percent said no.
Time will tell as both Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey are under contract for the foreseeable future.
5. Did you like the Thunder selecting Chet Holmgren at No. 2 in the 2022 NBA Draft?
This was one of the more lopsided responses as 93.3 percent of voters said they were thrilled with the team’s selection of Holmgren at No. 2 in the 2022 NBA draft.
Holmgren was heavily linked to the Thunder throughout the entire draft process. During his introductory press conference, Holmgren said Oklahoma City is where he wanted to land.
6. Who would you have drafted at No. 2?
In a follow-up question, 80.7 percent of voters said they still would’ve taken Holmgren despite the Orlando Magic taking Paolo Banchero, not Jabari Smith Jr., at No. 1.
Smith Jr. received just 17.8 percent of the vote. Other entries include Jaden Ivey and Banchero (even though he was already taken.)
7. Which non-Holmgren rookie are you most excited about?
57.2 percent of respondents indicated they were most excited about Jalen Williams, who the team selected at No. 12 in the draft. Williams seems like the most polished Thunder draft pick outside of Holmgren, as Ousmane Dieng appears to be a multi-year project and Jaylin Williams projects to be a role player.
8. What needs to happen next season for it to be successful?
Out of 1,312 responses, 915 (69.7 percent) believe a successful 2021-22 campaign includes signs of player development and improvement. The next two largest answers included tanking for high lottery odds (11.4 percent) and making the NBA Play-In Tournament team (10.8 percent) as a 7-10 seed in the Western Conference.
It appears the majority of respondents understand this upcoming season will be another rebuilding season as the team’s youth continues to improve. The most notable write-in response included losing as many games as possible to increase the franchise’s chances of drafting Victor Wembanyama at No. 1 in the 2023 NBA draft. Wembanyama is touted as a generational prospect, and adding him to the core of Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, Giddey and Lu Dort could boost the Thunder’s chances of playoff contention.
9. How long until the Thunder make the playoffs?
Playoff expectations are close to zero for this upcoming season as 94.2 percent of respondents believe the Thunder will not make the playoffs next season. 81 percent believe the Thunder will make the playoffs by 2024, while 13.2 percent think the Thunder won’t make its next appearance before 2025.
10. How do you evaluate Dort's new contract?
Dort recently signed a contract extension with the Thunder for five years and $87.5 million. The Thunder declined Dort’s $1.9 million team option and made him a restricted free agent in order to sign him to a long-term deal. The contract includes a team option for the fifth year and $5 million in unlikely bonuses.
Overall, respondents appear generally content with the deal. Out of 1,313 responses, 1,282 ( 97.6 percent) were either enthusiastic or fine with the deal.
11. How do you evaluate Mike Muscala's new contract?
After the Thunder declined his $3.5 million team option, the team quickly signed Muscala onto a cheaper one-year, veteran’s minimum deal. The veteran’s minimum for a 10-year player, which Muscala will become next season, is $3 million.
Muscala remains a fan favorite as 83.4 percent of the 1,310 respondents said they loved the signing.
12. What's your outlook on Aleksej Pokusevski?
Pokusevski has morphed into a somewhat controversial figure among fans, as opinions on him have slowly declined. In two seasons, Pokusevski continues to struggle with inconsistency.
530 (40.3 percent) of respondents are slowly losing hope of Pokusevski developing into a good NBA player, while 525 (39.9 percent) remain confident. The remaining 260 (19.8 percent) indicated they aren’t confident in Pokusevski’s development.
13. What should the Thunder do with Kenrich Williams?
Williams has one year remaining on his current deal of $2 million that will become fully guaranteed on the first game of the regular season. Williams has been a gem for the Thunder as he’s developed into a solid role player who can shoot from the 3-point line.
At 27 years old, Williams is older than much of the Thunder’s roster but barely any mileage on his body with just 200 games played in four seasons.
Respondents are pretty split on how they think the Thunder should handle Williams’ future. 36.7 percent think the team should extend his contract, while 35.1 percent think the team should trade him. The remaining 28.2 percent think the team should allow Williams to play out his contract.
14. How would you feel about another season of tanking in OKC?
It looks like the vast majority are in support of another rebuilding year as 85 percent are willing to tank another season to increase the Thunder’s lottery odds of getting the No. 1 pick next year.
However, that could be difficult if Holmgren, Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey stay relatively healthy.
15. Who do you think will make the biggest jump this from last season to this year?
1,256 write-in responses were recorded for this question. The most popular answers were Josh Giddey and Tre Mann, combining for nearly 900 of the responses.
16. Are there any specific players you think the Thunder should pursue in free agency?
1,068 responses were recorded for this question. In a not-so-surprising result, the majority of people said the Thunder should not pursue any outside free agents as the team is currently experiencing a roster crunch of young players. Although there were 63 (5.9 percent) voters who thought the Thunder should go after Suns center Deandre Ayton -- who recently signed a four-year, $133 million extension.