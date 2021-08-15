Kelly Garrison Funderburk prepared to begin her routine.
It was the 1986 Olympic Festival, and the former OU gymnast was competing in the floor exercise. She walked on the floor and started her warmup, with everything progressing like normal.
She went to the corner and took off sprinting towards the middle of the floor for her first pass. She made her way into the air.
But something felt off.
“I was in the middle of the air, and instead of just rotating, I twisted and I stopped in the air,” Garrison Funderburk recalls.
She landed safely on the floor, but her coach, Becky Switzer, and the television commentators were worried.
She tried to shake it off and move into her next pass. But that didn’t go as planned either.
“I totally flubbed it up because I wasn’t even thinking about my turn, I was thinking about where I just screwed up and how to fix it in the middle of the meet,” Garrison Funderburk said.
Nobody knew at the time, but she was experiencing the phenomenon known to gymnasts as the “twisties.”
• • •
The “twisties” came into the spotlight during the Tokyo Olympics last month.
Simone Biles, four-time gold medalist for U.S. Women’s Gymnastics, opted out of the team and individual All-Around competitions, citing struggles she was experiencing with the “twisties.”
For many outside the sport, it was the first time they had heard of the term. But gymnasts knew exactly what Biles was going through.
When experiencing the “twisties,” gymnasts often feel disoriented while in the air. This can be particularly dangerous, as gymnasts may become so confused that they struggle with landing on the floor safely.
“It’s something that just disorients you, and it’s not really in your power... Your air awareness is off,” said K.J. Kindler, OU’s women’s gymnastics coach. “And when you do skills like Simone does, like a triple-twisting double back, you can’t afford to get lost in the air. You don’t know how you’ll land.”
A common comparison to the “twisties” is the “yips”, which are associated with baseball or golf. In baseball, a pitcher experiencing the “yips” may suddenly struggle with their accuracy in throwing pitches nowhere near the plate. Some golfers have experienced the “yips” in the form of twitches or jitters, particularly when putting.
The yips occur when an athlete’s body suddenly can’t do something it’s been doing forever. It has affected scores of amateurs, and professionals, too.
Garrison Funderburk, who also experienced the “twisties” in the 1988 Olympics, compared them to randomly forgetting how to do something basic like riding a bike.
“It’d be like you were driving a car, and then all of a sudden you’re trying to turn the wheel of the car, but the car takes control and starts going wherever it wants to,” Garrison Funderburk said. “So, you feel out of control.”
Mark Williams, OU’s men’s gymnastics coach, remembers experiencing the “twisties” while in high school. Williams often struggled with passes that involved both twisting and flipping.
“It’s all about air awareness,” Williams said. “When you’re learning how to do multiple flips, multiple twists and putting them together, there becomes — when you get the “twisties” — a confusion as to delineating one twist from one and a half twists to two twists, and you basically just get lost in the air.”
• • •
Gymnasts who experience the “twisties” often describe feeling them very suddenly, with little to no warning. They can occur during warm ups for an event, or during the event itself.
The spontaneous nature of the “twisties” can be particularly difficult, especially for gymnasts experiencing them for the first time.
“It always comes on suddenly, but if you’ve had them before, you’re more apt to have them again,” Kindler said. “So, if you’ve had them before, you always subconsciously know that it’s in you. If you’ve never had them, the chance of you having them as you get older like Simone’s age are probably pretty small.
“Some gymnasts don’t experience them during their career, but if you’re someone who’s [experienced them] at a younger age, sometimes that follows you through your career so it can pop up at the most inopportune moments.”
That was the case for Yul Moldauer, a former Sooner gymnast who competed at the Tokyo Olympics. Moldauer remembers experiencing the “twisties” regularly during his time in Norman, and having to find different ways to push past them.
“When you get the twisties, it’s almost like a mental block,” Moldauer said. “You’ll go to do something, and you’ll start it and all of a sudden you’ll just open up and bail out. To the general public, it’s so hard to explain unless you go into the gym and start practicing these crazy flips.”
For Williams and Kindler, it’s a topic they try to avoid with their teams, as it can bring unnecessary stress to gymnasts who haven’t experienced them.
Williams referenced an episode of “Ted Lasso”, a television show about the coach of an English Premier League soccer team, centered around the “yips.”
“Ted Lasso and one of his assistant coaches are like, ‘you can’t say that word,’ because it’s the superstition of even saying [the word],” Williams said.
• •. •
Managing the “twisties” can vary depending on the person experiencing them.
Some coaches recommend moving the gymnast away from hard-surface competition floors to what is known as the “pit”. Gymnastics pits typically feature soft foam on the bottom that help cushion landings and can be helpful in rebuilding confidence.
“A lot of times we use pits because you don’t have to worry about the landing, you can just try to figure it out in the air, and not be concerned about what happens when the ground hits you,” Kindler said.
Moldauer found success in returning to basic routines and skills as a way to rebuild confidence in more complicated maneuvers.
“I had the twisties all of the time at OU, and I would have to go to the pit or go to a racing mat and go back to baby steps,” Moldauer said. “It just takes time to really reset your mind.”
The time it takes for a gymnast to recover can vary. Not everybody experiences them the same way.
“Sometimes, it takes time to work those out,” Kindler said. “It could last a day, it can last a week, it can last a month. You can start avoiding a skill [in an effort to] get back on track.”
• • •
Kindler knew immediately.
As she watched Biles during the Olympics, it was clear to Kindler she had the “twisties.”
“Those of us who have done the sport understand what that is because we’ve had an encounter with a teammate or with an athlete that we’re coaching or even personally ourselves,” Kindler said. “So, as a coach, I said immediately, ‘She has the twisties.’ Because she looked so lost on that vault, like you could tell immediately.
“And so, for us, it was easy to relate what she was going through, and we also know you can’t just turn them off.”
Moldauer saw Biles in Tokyo shortly after she announced she was dropping out of the All-Around competitions, and talked to her about the struggles she was facing.
“She basically said that she knew she didn’t feel comfortable competing for her team, and she didn’t want to cost them a medal. That’s hard to do sometimes,” Moldauer said. “You just have to respect what she did, but at the end of the day, it’s a weird situation. It’s really hard to explain unless you’ve actually been a gymnast. and to the average person, it’s got to be kind of confusing.”
Though Biles removed herself from several events, she returned to compete in the balance beam, winning a bronze metal.
Garrison Funderburk could tell Biles still wasn’t her normal self.
“She didn’t bounce back to her norm, let’s get that straight,” Garrison Funderburk said. “She did bounce back enough to compete, and for most of the world, it was impressive. For most gymnastics people, they know that that’s nothing compared to what she normally does for her dismount.
“Anyone who knew gymnastics was defending her, because we know [the “twisties” are] a real thing, and with the difficult [things she does], it’s that much more impressive.”
Williams is confident that Biles, like most gymnasts who experience the “twisties”, will eventually recover and return to form.
“She’ll have time to relax and go back to the gym and have access to pits and I imagine she’ll figure it out,” Williams said. “Within a month or so, she’ll progress back to doing double-doubles and no longer have the ‘twisties.’”