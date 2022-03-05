It all came down to the final seconds.
After a back-and-forth game, Purcell came down the floor trailing CCS by one point. The Royals needed one stop to seal the win.
Purcell missed a shot with fewer than 10 seconds to go and got the offensive rebound. Purcell attempted to put back, but CCS’ Bai Jobe swatted the ball out of the air.
The Royals recovered the loss ball with 2.7 seconds to go, forcing Purcell to foul. The Royals missed the front end of a one-and-one, but it didn’t matter as Purcell’s full-court heave missed as time expired.
The Royals won 49-48 Saturday at Enid High School to earn a spot at the state tournament for the second-straight year.
“Our kids are amazing,” CCS coach Tim Price said. “They’ve played with so much heart and have come a long way. We were terrible at the beginning of the year. We were terrible. and they have improved so much and just continue to work and they play for each other and play within the team concept and have been rewarded.”
Cade Bond led the team with 29 points. Noah Robinson chipped in 12 on our 3-pointers, Jobe added six and Collin Bond finished with two.
The win also avenged CCS’ nine-point loss to Purcell in the regional tournament next week.
The Royals will head to the state tournament next week with a 21-8 record.
“This is quite possibly the most rewarding season I’ve ever had as a head coach,” Price said. “From where we started and how poor we looked in scrimmages and our first two games of the year, how much they have evolved and how much they’ve changed over the last few months and just how much improvement we’ve made, it’s amazing. This is one of the greatest experiences that I’ve ever gotten to be a part of and I get to be along for the ride with what these guys are doing.”