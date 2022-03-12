Standing in front of the crowd gathered for a camp Oklahoma put on at her elementary school, Jocelyn Alo got emotional as she addressed the group.
“It’s surreal being back here. I never thought I’d play in Hawaii, let alone do a camp for you guys,” Alo said, starting to tear up. “It’s really a full circle moment. I grew up, 4-years old, just hitting balls with my dad on this field and now I get to give back to you guys.
“I’m just so grateful to be here and to inspire kids, too… Everywhere I go I always think about kids like you. I literally grew up here and now the state of Hawaii is on my back. Everywhere I go I’m always playing for you guys, no matter if it’s on a national level or international level, but I want you guys to dream this big, too. I want you guys to go farther than I ever have.”
A couple of days later, Alo was living out another dream in her home state.
After a long wait, Alo finally took her spot as the home run queen of softball after hitting her 96th career home run. The record-breaking homer came in the form of a two-run blast in the sixth inning against Hawaii on Saturday night.
There was no doubt the ball was going over the fence off the bat, as fans in the stands jumped to their feet and the Sooners’ dugout cleared to meet Alo at home plate.
“I didn't quite hear everyone in the moment, because just kind of everything kind of went quiet,” Alo said of rounding the bases. “But I finally got to listen back to it on video. And it was just an explosion and just rounding the bases, I look up and I see a whole bunch of family that've been there since day one.”
Following the celebration, Hawaii coach Bob Coolen came over to the OU dugout to place a lie over Alo to congratulate her.
“(I’m) just super happy that I got to be home, and that I got to do it in front of my people,” Alo said of breaking the record in her home state.
The previous NCAA career home run record was held by Lauren Chamberlain, who hit 95 home runs in 220 games during her career at OU.
Alo’s 96th homer came in her 224th game as a Sooner, but she still had a lot of games left to play in her final collegiate season to add to her home run total.
The Hawai’i native has been on the hunt for the home run record since her freshman year when she led the NCAA with 30 home runs. Her home run production took a dip in subsequent seasons, as she totaled 16 homers her sophomore year and sent eight out of the park as a junior during a season that was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alo picked the pace back up her senior year, hitting 34 home runs on the way to being named the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.
After tying Chamberlain’s record on Feb. 20 with a two-run blast in OU’s win over Texas State, Alo didn’t get many opportunities to hit in the games that followed as teams opted to walk her in the majority of her at bats.
Across the eight games before OU played Hawaii, Alo got walked 16 times and only got 12 at bats. It was a frustrating time for Alo.
“I just want to go out there and compete,” Alo said. “And I felt like my competitiveness had gotten stripped of me.”
Alo was grateful to Hawaii’s Ashley Murphy for pitching to her, and even more grateful to finally have the chase for the home run record behind her.
Not long after the game ended, the weight of being the new NCAA home run recorder holder still hadn’t sunk in for Alo, but she did recognize that the moment was bigger than her.
It meant something to the state of Hawaii, young girls playing softball there, and the game of softball in general.
“It hasn't (hit me) yet,” Alo said of breaking the record. “But what has hit me is that it's just another bookmark in history for just women's sports in general. This is a win for all of us. And I just feel like people now are gonna start having to pay attention because look at the things we can do.”