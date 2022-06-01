Jocelyn Alo has been on a lot of successful teams.
Thursday’s game against Northwestern will mark the fourth-career trip to the Women’s College World Series for the Oklahoma redshirt senior, who also missed out on a WCWS berth in 2020 due to COVID-19. Her and the Sooners won the national championship last season, Alo’s first with the team and the program’s first since 2016.
But something is different about this year’s team.
“I've played with a lot of really special teams,” Alo said Wednesday during the team’s media availability. “Obviously, I’ve been here for five years, so I've had my fair share.
"I think this is the best team I've been on just because of how complete we are and how tight-knit we are.”
It’s been that culture that has propelled the Sooners to a 54-2 record and a sixth-consecutive WCWS appearance. Alo’s teammate, senior Grace Lyons, agrees.
Lyons, who hit two key home runs in the second and final game of the NCAA Super Regional Series against UCF last Saturday, credits the team’s depth.
“What's really cool is we have a complete team, from the pitching staff to our offense, one through nine, with pinch-hitters and bench players and base runners,” Lyons said. “Then, our defense. I think it's something that makes us special, and it's just super fun at practice to compete against each other in all those areas.
“I think it's just that preparation that we know that we have the confidence in our team in all those areas, and we are prepared for what is coming. We practice like we play, so I'm really excited to see us just compete in all those areas with confidence, with experience, with passion. And our team is very unique. We have a very tight bond, great chemistry, great atmosphere, and we really focus on the [reason] we play.”
It’s that competitive spirit that stands out to Alo, too, who’s had one of her most successful individual seasons this year. She’s second nationally in batting average (.497) and has posted a .643 mark during the postseason.
She credits OU hitting coach JT Gasso as well as the Sooners’ pitching staff for helping her improve as a hitter.
"I've never seen a pitching staff like this, and they just love to dice us up at practice, so I feel like that's what makes us good,” Alo said. “Just iron sharpening iron every day, coach always pushing us to the best of our abilities.”
This year’s team has also stood out to OU coach Patty Gasso. She was confident the team would be successful following last year’s run, but the pitching staff, including the addition of freshman Jordy Bahl, has been a surprise.
“I think a key for us is experience,” Gasso said. “We've got five super seniors. We've got an entire infield and close to an entire outfield that was on the field winning a championship last year. What's new for us, besides Nicole May [as] our veteran, and she's only a sophomore, but adding Hope [Trautwein], adding Jordy, the rest of our pitching staff has been, to me, the game-changer here.
“Our offense we knew was going to hit well like they did last year. Our defense was going to be as good or better than they were. Our pitching staff has been just brick wall. They've been stellar for this team, and that really I think has set us off to another space.”
This year’s WCWS also marks the final career games for Alo, who’s been a big part of one of the Sooners’ most successful teams. But her focus remains on winning a second national championship.
“I would say just with it being my last World Series, I'm just going to run with it and whatever happens, happens,” Alo said. “... I'm just going to enjoy these moments while I can. It's definitely bittersweet knowing that I won't get to play for this program, not being able to put on the uniform… [I’m] just kind of taking these moments in and just going to leave my mark.