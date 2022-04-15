If one thing became clear Friday afternoon and evening at Lloyd Noble Center, this would appear to be it:
The Stanford men may have a hard time not winning a third consecutive NCAA gymnastics championship.
No meet was held in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, but Stanford picked up in 2019 where Oklahoma left off following four straight national championships from 2015-18.
The Cardinal’s nearest chasers are difficult to determine.
Taking the season as a whole, it ought to be Michigan and OU. Taking only Friday, perhaps nobody.
The Cardinal was that dominant.
In addition to Stanford, Nebraska and Illinois also stamped their spot into tonight’s Super Six gunning for a national championship. In the evening session, it was Michigan, Ohio State and OU moving forward.
Stanford entered with a national qualifying average of 415.763, a number representing its average score when its best six meets are considered, no more than three at home, the least of the six dropped and the remaining five averaged.
Given that figure, the chase for the national championship appeared not so lopsided when Friday began, given the Sooners’ (411.163) and Wolverines’ (410.675) NQAs.
Only now it appears the Cardinal may have been sandbagging the field.
At the MPSF conference meet on April 2, Stanford posted 424.250 in front of second-place OU’s 417.3.
Friday afternoon, it was even better, posting 426.325.
Nobody else was close:
Michigan: 412.890
Nebraska: 411.388
Ohio State: 407.956
OU: 407.290
Illinois: 406.691
In 11 straight national meets, the Sooners have fared no worse than national runner-up. Tonight, they’ll enter as just the fifth of six qualifiers.
Though no coach who expects to be among the Super Six is likely to put forward their very best lineup on Friday, OU’s performance remained a bit of a shocker.
“This team’s certainly better than we performed today,” longtime Sooner coach Mark Williams said. “We haven’t missed four routines even in practice.”
OU began strong on the floor, posting a collective 70.531, a figure not beaten by any of the evening session programs.
Then came pommel horse, on which two of those missed routines occurred, belonging to Alan Camillus and Braden Collier.
Though the Sooners led the nation on the discipline through the season, posting an 67.250 NQA and a 68.900 at the conference meet, their Friday score was a difficult 63.432 that would haunt them the rest of the night.
“I think the guys just need to settle down a little bit,” said Williams, who was clearly surprised by the difficult showing, though quite calm and collected, too.
The Sooners finished well.
Closing on high bar, the Sooners suffered their last miss, when Cesar Gracia scored just 12.400.
Yet, before they were done, Raydel Gamboa delivered a 13.773, right before Jack Freeman brought the partisan house down, sticking his landing and scoring 14.033, good for third among the evening’s 33 competitors in the discipline.
“I just had to do my job,” Freeman said.
Though it was only one of 30 Sooner routines on a generally difficult night, Williams believes it still mattered going into today.
“You want to have guys start to put out the good gymnastics that we know we can do,” Williams said.
Maybe it’s a start.
Though Stanford cemented itself as an overwhelming favorite, the slate is wiped clean today and anything can happen, a lesson Williams learned well in 2019, when OU entered the favorite to win a fifth straight crown, yet finished runner up to Stanford.
The Sooners learned Friday they would open tonight’s finals back on pommel course.
“We could rock horse,” Williams said. “We could be on our way.”