Oklahoma nearly had its best two-game stretch of the season last week.
The Sooners began by knocking off No. 11-ranked Texas Tech 70-55 last Wednesday and nearly defeated No. 6 Kansas in Lawrence on Saturday. They held a 3-point halftime lead and led most of the game before falling 71-69.
However, the Sooners (14-11) still have time to pick up crucial wins.
Their six-game stretch to end the regular season begins with No. 21 Texas on Tuesday.
Texas won the previous matchup 66-52 on Jan. 11 in Austin. Here’s a guide for today’s game and three keys for the Sooners to pick up a win:
When and where
Time: 6 p.m. today
Place: Lloyd Noble Center
Records/Rankings: OU 14-11 (4-8 Big 12), unranked; Texas 18-7 (7-5 Big 12), No. 20 AP Poll
TV: ESPN 2
Radio: KRXO-FM 107.7
Three key matchups
• Keep Tanner Groves involved: The senior forward was a big part of the Sooners’ near upset win against the Jayhawks.
He finished with 19 points, which was second behind Jordan Goldwire’s 20, on 7-of-14 shooting, adding four rebounds and a team-high five assists.
He also added four 3-pointers.
He’s been better offensively in recent games, and he still leads the team in scoring with 12.9 points per game on 55 percent shooting.
“I think he’s being more physical,” OU coach Porter Moser said Monday. “[He’s] been a lot more physical. I think his mindset has been a lot better. If he misses a shot early, it doesn’t affect him as much as it did a couple of weeks ago. I think the mindset has been a big part of it. He’s not getting so frustrated if he can’t get a shot off early [and he’s] finding different ways to score.
“His confidence level that he’s now back in his groove [is high]. A lot of things, but it mostly starts with his mindset and physical toughness.”
• Limit turnovers: Turnovers have been an issue for the Sooners all season.
Their 17 turnovers in their previous matchup with the Longhorns kept them from making a run in the second half. The Longhorns scored 14 points off of those turnovers.
The Sooners took better care of the ball against Kansas, turning it over just three times in the first half and nine times overall. They’ll need that against the Longhorns.
“We just have to limit the turnovers and do a good job on the glass,” Groves said. “We can’t let them beat us too much on the offensive glass. If we’re able to control the turnovers, bring our physicality into the game and come down with more rebounds, then I think that we can win.”
• Stay confident: That’s been a big focus for Moser.
Their win against Texas Tech last week was one of the Sooners’ best win of the season, and even though they fell against Kansas, Moser believes his team is finding ways to stay competitive.
“What we’re building on is our confidence that, ‘Hey, we’re getting better. We’re playing the right way,’” Moser said. “We need to build on this. So we’re definitely trying to build on it.
“That’s the message, and we know we’ve got our work cut out for us with Texas. We know it was a really, really tough game in Austin [last month] and we’ve got to be better. But our guys are confident that we are getting better.”