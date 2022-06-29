The Oklahoma City Thunder have declined guard Lu Dort’s $1.9 million team option for the 2022-23 season, per a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
The Thunder had until Wednesday to decide on picking up the forward’s option.
With it officially declined, Dort will enter restricted free agency, which means the Thunder will have 72 hours to match a potential offer sheet he’s signed with another team.
This move comes four days after Thunder general manager Sam Presti alluded that the team would wait out potential contract extension talks with Dort until next summer, when he would’ve been an unrestricted free agent.
“The only thing I can tell you is that we have an option on that agreement, and obviously it's our plan to exercise that pending anything different,” said Presti. “So I would just plan on that happening unless something changed.”
Dort’s future with the team will now be decided this summer, as he can receive a new contract from either the Thunder or another team.
Dort is one of the longest-tenured players on the team, as the 22-year-old has spent the last three seasons with the Thunder. Last season, Dort averaged a career-high 17.2 points along with 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 40.4 percent shooting and 33.2 percent three-point shooting.