Kenrich Williams has signed an extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder, per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
The deal is a four-year, $27.2 million extension, per Wojnarowski. The Oklahoman’s Joe Mussatto reported that the fourth year of the deal is a team option.
Before this deal, Williams only had one non-guaranteed season left on his current deal for $2 million that would’ve made him an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Now, the Thunder have Williams under contract for the next five seasons with his extension starting in 2023-24 that runs through 2026-2027 – making his dream of retiring with the Thunder one step closer to reality.
The Thunder acquired Williams in the Steven Adams trade from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020. Initially viewed as someone who likely wouldn't make the roster, Williams has played his way into being an integral part of the team.
The team continuously praised Williams and his locker room leadership throughout the past two seasons. The 27-year-old is one of the oldest players on one of the youngest rosters in the NBA. On the court, Williams has developed into a solid role player who is a respectable outside shooter.
This is the second big extension the Thunder has handed out this offseason, with the other being Lu Dort’s five-year, $87.5 million extension. The Thunder also signed Mike Muscala to a veteran’s minimum deal.
In two seasons with the Thunder, Williams averaged 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 39 percent from the 3-point line in 115 games.