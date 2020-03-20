Though not specific as to how much, the Oklahoma City Thunder has announced its intention to offer financial aid to part-time game-night employees that have lost income due to the NBA season’s stoppage.
Some of those employees work for the Thunder directly and some for ASM Global, which the city of Oklahoma City contracts to operate the property that is Chesapeake Energy Arena.
“During this time of uncertainty,” the statement read, “the Thunder will offer them financial assistance.”
The statement revealed no numbers, nor whether such assistance would reach 100 percent of what employees would have earned had the NBA season continued as usual.
“The plan includes providing financial assistance to the part-time staff who work directly for the Thunder each game night and will potentially miss the remainder of the regular season, seven home games,” the statement read.
“The Thunder will also provide financial assistance to the additional part-time arena employees who work for and are paid by ASM Global and who also will potentially miss those seven games. Distribution of those funds is to be coordinated by ASM Global.”
